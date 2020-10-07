Harvard epidemiologist warns of possible tough coronavirus winter ahead

“Winter is coming,” Mina said in a series of tweets. “If we do not get this virus under control now, we are in for a perfect and terrible storm.”

Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiology professor and a core member of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said “massive increases” in infections are possible.

A Harvard epidemiologist is warning that if the United States doesn’t get the coronavirus under control now, it is headed for a “perfect and terrible storm.”

“We are not taking the expected seasonality of this SEASONAL virus seriously!” he continued.

Advertisement

Mina said he worried that people had drawn an incorrect lesson from the fact that the virus continued to rage through the summer: that the virus is not the kind that will strengthen during the fall and winter.

To think that, he said, would be a “grave mistake and misinterpretation.”

“Mistaking ongoing transmission in the summer for a ‘less seasonal virus’ is not smart. All evidence points in the other direction,” Mina wrote. “Instead, continued transmission [during the summer] reflects force of infection ‘going uphill’... which means that as winter sets in, we may see massive increases.”

“We could have been much more ready now,” he said. “But instead we are just giving the virus a major headstart at the very time when it has its guard down.”

Modelers at the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, who are predicting the nation will see more than 363,000 deaths by Jan. 1, have said they believe the virus is seasonal and that will help drive a large increase in deaths in late November and December.

“By examining trends in the Southern Hemisphere, we’ve seen countries such as Argentina, Chile, southern Brazil, and South Africa experience much larger epidemics than expected based on levels of mobility, testing, and mask use during their winter,” the researchers said in a tweet last month.

Advertisement

The modelers also said they found a “strong statistical association between COVID-19 transmission rates and pneumonia seasonality patterns.”

Other experts have said that it’s too soon to know whether, like influenza, the coronavirus will peak in the winter, NBC News reported last week. The exact reasons for the seasonality of infectious diseases are not well understood.













Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.