How to watch the debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

Since that time, the campaign has been rocked by news that Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are scheduled to meet on Wednesday at 9 p.m. for their first and only debate, which comes on the heels of a chaotic, bitter clash between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden just one week ago.

What time is the debate? Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m.

Where is it being held? The University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Who is moderating? Susan Page, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief

What’s the format? The format is similar to that of the first presidential debate: It will consist of nine 10-minute segments, each beginning with a question posed by the moderator. Each candidate gets two minutes to answer the question. The moderator will then use the remaining time “for a deeper discussion of the topic,” according to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

How can I watch? The debate will air widely across television networks including NBC, ABC, and CBS, and will be streamed online. The debate will last 90 minutes, with no commercial breaks.

Will there be an audience? There will be an in-person audience at the debate, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, but it will be capped at no more than 150 to 200 people. After some on Trump’s guestlist refused to wear masks during the last debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates has reportedly said anyone who refuses to wear one on Wednesday will be asked to leave.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.