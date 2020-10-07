Pence and Harris face off — pointedly but civilly — in vice presidential debate

Harris and Pence faced off in Salt Lake City while Trump, his wife, Melania, and several White House staffers continue to battle the virus after an outbreak that jolted the presidential race and turned the focus squarely back on the pandemic.

Pence, defending the Trump administration amid the deadly pandemic, insisted that President Trump “has put the health of America first” and acknowledged that “our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year.”

Senator Kamala Harris tied Vice President Mike Pence to a “disaster” of an economy, a “failure” of a coronavirus response, and a “weird obsession” with undoing the achievements of the Obama administration in a tense but civil debate between the two candidates Wednesday night that avoided the chaos of last week’s presidential debate.

Ticking off the numbers of lives taken, the jobs lost, the schools closed, and the “sacrificial workers” on the front lines, Harris skewered the Trump administration for its response to the outbreak, calling it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.”

Pence expressed condolences for the more than 210,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the virus, but said that Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s plan to tackle the virus looked similar to the one the vice president pushes as the head of the White House’s coronavirus task force.

“It looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about,” he said, referencing a decades-old incident when Biden quoted a British politician without attribution in a speech.

But Harris stayed on the administration’s COVID response with the persistence of the fly that repeatedly landed on Pence’s head during the course of the night. Harris said Trump and Pence were informed of the lethal consequences of COVID-19 as early as January and opted to cover up the truth as the president downplayed the threat and politicized the response.

“They knew what was happening, and they didn’t tell you. Can you imagine if you knew on January 28, as opposed to March 13, what they knew — what you might have done to prepare?” she said, speaking directly to the American people as Biden did several times during last week’s debate.

“They knew and they covered it up," she continued. "The president said it was a hoax. They minimized the seriousness of it. The president said, ‘You’re on one side of his ledger if you wear a mask, you are on the other side of his ledger if you don’t.’ ”

Pence defended the administration’s own approach to safety after Trump introduced Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at a packed White House event without social distancing on Sept. 26 where the virus likely began to spread.

“President Trump and I trust the American people to make the best choices,” he said, explaining the administration’s refusal to demand that Americans wear masks. “We’re about freedom and respecting the freedom of the American people.”

The debate — a somber and wide-ranging exchange of substantive policy platforms and biography — provided the serious discussion and look at each major party ticket’s divergent visions for the country that was missing from the first presidential debate. But there were still tense moments, with Harris repeatedly asserting her right to speak when Pence interrupted her. At one point, she laughed and shook her head when Pence attempted to say that the Obama administration’s swine flu response was a bigger failure than the Trump administration’s approach to the far more deadly COVID-19 virus.

“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” Harris said several times over the course of the night. Pence, for his part, repeatedly said she was not “entitled to her own facts” while bringing up her past opposition to fracking and support for the Green New Deal. A former conservative talk radio host, he showed his skill as a debater, frequently avoiding the questions to him to make points on other topics and often speaking well past his allotted time.

But Pence’s performance appeared unlikely to significantly disrupt the status quo of the race, which currently has Trump trailing Biden by an average of nearly 10 percentage points in national polls.

A rare spot of agreement between Pence, 61, a former Indiana governor, and Harris, 55, a former top prosecutor who has gained national prominence for her grilling of Trump officials, was their reluctance to talk about the health of their aging running mates. Both dodged questions about whether they had spoken to Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, — the oldest major party presidential nominees the nation has ever seen — about contingency plans if they become ill or disabled while in office.

They each evaded a few more key questions later in the night. Harris would not answer Pence’s repeated allegations that she and Biden planned to add justices to the Supreme Court if they win the election. Pence dodged a question about whether the Trump administration would ensure those with preexisting conditions can still keep their insurance, instead pivoting to slamming Democrats' positions on abortion. Pence also would not answer a direct question about whether he personally would ban abortion if such a move were allowed under a new Supreme Court or whether he and Trump would concede the election if they lose.

As Pence and Harris sparred over vaccines, health care, and foreign policy, Pence sought to cast Biden and Harris as radical leftists who planned to pack the Supreme Court with new justices, and impose taxes and a list of mandates on Americans.

“Newsweek magazine said Senator Harris was the most liberal member of the United States Senate in 2019, more liberal than Bernie Sanders,” he said. But he also attacked her over her conservative criminal justice record, saying her actions as prosecutor has contributed to disproportionate incarceration of Black people in California.

Harris sought to paint the Trump administration as incompetent and corrupt, hitting Pence over a New York Times report that found Trump had only paid $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, his administration’s failure to pass an infrastructure bill, and the ongoing legal battle strike down the Affordable Care Act.

“If you have a preexisting condition, heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer,” she said, “they’re coming for you.”

As the third woman and the only Black woman to receive the vice presidential nomination for a major party, Harris threaded the needle between her prosecutorial record and life experience, as she spoke passionately about the lack of justice in the cases of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, unarmed Black people killed by police.

“I will not sit here and be lectured by the vice president on what it means to enforce the laws of our country,” she said. “I’m the only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted everything from sexual assault to homicide.”

Harris and Pence also clashed on Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacy during the first debate, when he said a far-right group called the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by.”

“He didn’t do it, and then he doubled down,” Harris said, calling his actions part of pattern that included maligning Mexicans, a travel ban targeting people from Muslim-majority countries, and his failures to condemn white supremacists who held a violent march in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

Pence countered Trump has condemned white supremacists and Neo-nazis.

“His daughter and son-in-law are Jewish,” he said. “This is a president who respects and cherishes all of the American people.”

The specter of the pandemic loomed large as the two met in a state that has become one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots. Pence and Harris sat more than 12 feet apart, their desks protected by large plexiglass dividers.

Any guest who refused to wear a mask was to be removed from the auditorium.

Vice presidential debates are often confrontational affairs that draw far fewer viewers than those between the major party presidential nominees. But Trump’s frequent interruptions during his first debate with Biden and the president’s subsequent hospitalization for the virus put more pressure on Pence and Harris to explain their parties' platforms, reassure audiences that they could step in as commander in chief if necessary, and attack each other without repeating the hostility.

Ahead of the Harris-Pence matchup, disputes arose over the safety precautions that were recommended by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates after some raised concerns that Trump might have been contagious during last week’s debate and that members of his family violated rules by refusing to wear masks as they sat in the audience.

Pence’s team at first objected to having a plexiglass barrier next to him, but eventually relented.

Trump announced he had contracted COVID-19 early Friday, and spent the weekend in the hospital receiving treatment, including an experimental drug. He returned to the White House on Monday and worked from the Oval Office on Wednesday, potentially exposing staff to the virus. His doctor announced he had been symptom-free for 24 hours on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted this week that he planned to return to the campaign trail “soon!!!” but it remains unclear when he’ll be able to do so. Pence, who says he was not in direct contact with any of the many people in the White House who have tested positive, has picked up the slack. Just a few hours before the debate, Trump tweeted a video of himself saying that his contracting COVID-19 was a “blessing from God” because it led him to take an experimental drug treatment that he called “a cure” for the disease.

At last week’s presidential debate, Trump interrupted Fox News moderator Chris Wallace and Biden nearly 150 times, leading to a chaotic — and almost unwatchable — evening. “I had baked this beautiful, delicious cake, and then frankly, the president put his foot in it,” Wallace said later on Fox News, expressing frustration at the president’s constant interruptions. Polls suggested the debate hurt Trump, who has trailed Biden nationally and in key battleground states for months.

Trump has continued to downplay the virus, even after being hospitalized for it, with Twitter and Facebook downgrading a post this week in which he again compared the far more deadly coronavirus to the seasonal flu. “Don’t let it dominate your lives,” he tweeted on Monday.

Reach Jazmine Ulloa at jazmine.ulloa@globe.com or on Twitter: @jazmineulloa. Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin.