Scorecard: Grading the debate performances of Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

As they have since the first vice presidential debate in 1976, the pair of candidates Wednesday largely talked past each other and directly to the American people about why people not on the stage — the presidential candidates — are either the most trustworthy and most prepared ever or the very epitome of someone who must be defeated less than a month from now.

Vice presidential debates are weird. Uniquely weird. They feature candidates speaking for 90 minutes, mostly not about themselves but about two other people.

Some things were immediately different this year. First, these are candidates next in line for the presidency should something happen to the two oldest presidential nominees in American history. And, as you may have heard, one of the presidential candidates is still infected with a deadly disease.

Advertisement

Second, because of that last fact amid a pandemic, the candidates were separated by 12 feet and by plexiglass, even though neither Vice President Mike Pence nor California Senator Kamala Harris have tested positive for COVID-19.

Third, the mere presence of Harris is notable given that she is the first woman of color to ever appear on a general election debate stage. Pence also represents something of a historical footnote. Out of the 12 vice presidential debates, four — two with Pence, two with Dan Quayle — have featured a straight, white guy Republican from Indiana, the most frequent demographic of the genre.

Just like all previous presidential debate scorecards, each candidate was graded on their personal performance as well as whether they did what they needed to do in the context of the campaign. The latest polls show former vice president Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump growing to double digits nationally and in some swing states. On the day of the debate, for example, there were six new polls released in swing states showing Biden ahead in Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Advertisement

For Harris then, it was: Do no harm. For Pence, it was time to do something dramatic for a campaign reset.

But there is one more twist to the grading. Part of the personal performance below will take into account another thing in the back of the minds of these candidates: 2024. It is possible that in less than a month one or both of them will be a front-runner for their party’s presidential nomination in four years. How well they capitalize on this moment, earn good will among their party faithful, and plant the landing is another factor in the grades.

Let’s get to the grades.

Vice President Mike Pence, Republican of Indiana

Grade: C-

Who performed better at the debate? No question: it was Pence. He was given a much weaker hand by his running mate and during the vice presidential debate presented a better defense of Trump’s tenure than any other Republican in America, especially Trump.

He controlled time and topics and seemed to raise more questions about Biden’s record than Harris did about Trump’s record.

However, these grades aren’t just based on the performance, but also the context of the campaign. On that score, Republicans needed Pence to significantly change the campaign in a slam-dunk performance. That didn’t happen.

The Trump-Pence ticket entered the debate losing by double digitals nationally and in some swing states. There is no reason to believe that has changed.

Advertisement

As for Pence’s future presidential prospects, they remain about the same. He did no harm and will earn a lot of respect as a candidate among Republicans. But in the last competitive Republican primary for president, the least polished of the bunch became the nominee.

Senator Kamala Harris, Democrat of California

Grade: C-

If Democrats tuned in believing Harris would expertly prosecute the case against Trump and Pence, they had to be disappointed. She did not. Her best moment was 80 minutes into the debate speaking about racial justice. But on other topics, including COVID-19, she let Pence muddy the waters.

In fairness, the number one job for Harris wasn’t to take out Pence. The number one job was to just not mess up or allow Pence to have a game-changing performance. She did not mess up. Pence, as noted above, didn’t change the campaign.

And in terms of her own presidential future, Harris will be a front-runner whenever the Democratic nomination comes up, but it won’t have anything to do with Wednesday night.

In the end, Harris and Pence end up with the same grades. Pence had a good debate performance but his ticket is still on track to lose. And the debate was boring as hell.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.