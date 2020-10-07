Trump’s erratic tweets on economic relief - over several hours - leave strategy unclear

Trump had instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday afternoon to abandon bipartisan talks over a stimulus package, complaining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was making unreasonable demands in negotiations. "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election," the president said.

He continued pushing for more stimulus on Wednesday as aides scrambled to adjust to his ever-changing directives.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump called on Congress to approve federal economic relief late Tuesday night mere hours after publicly terminating negotiations with Democrats, posting tweets that appeared to contradict his own declarations from earlier the same day.

About seven hours later, Trump appeared to reverse himself in a new string of tweets.

After canceling talks, he publicly urged members of his own administration to work with congressional Democrats to approve additional federal stimulus measures.

At 9:54 p.m., he called on the House and Senate to "IMMEDIATELY" approve $25 billion in new aid for the airline industry, which has already begun laying off thousands of employees after federal aid programs expired last week.

At 10:18 p.m., he called for Congress to direct $1,200 payments to millions of Americans and said he wanted immediate aid for small businesses.

"I am ready to sign right now," he wrote. "Are you listening Nancy?"

He was referring to House Speaker Pelosi, though he "tagged" his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and other congressional leaders in the Twitter post.

Despite the president's tweets Tuesday night, Meadows told reporters on Wednesday morning: "The stimulus negotiations are off."

Further complicating matters, Mnuchin asked Pelosi on Wednesday morning about the possibility of a standalone agreement on relief for the airline industry, Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, said on Twitter.

Pelosi reminded Mnuchin on the call that Republicans had blocked a standalone bill that would have provided more airline aid last week, and asked him to review House Democrats' airline bill "so that they could have an informed conversation," according to Hammill. A Treasury Department spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

All this played out as Trump remained out of public view. He hasn't made a public appearance since returning to the White House Monday evening from the hospital, where he was being treated for the novel coronavirus. During his hospital stay, he called on Congress to join together to pass a stimulus deal, a viewpoint that he seemed to shift away from Tuesday only to shift back to it again in the evening.

Trump's initial effort to cancel the talks on Tuesday sent the stock market sharply lower. His push late Tuesday evening to revive stimulus talks sent stock market futures sharply higher.

Democrats have for months rejected the idea of passing stimulus funding on a piecemeal basis, instead insisting on one comprehensive package to aid the economy, although Pelosi has suggested Congress could act first to help the airline industry. The president's demands Tuesday night also left out addressing the expiration of additional federal unemployment benefits for tens of millions of jobless Americans.

The president's sudden whiplash over the stimulus package followed the widespread backlash to his decision to abruptly end talks with Pelosi, which startled even some congressional Republicans and led to a dip in the stock market. The Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group that proposed a $1.5 trillion stimulus package, called for a resumption in negotiations, while Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., a vulnerable House member in a difficult reelection race, said he disagreed with the president and "strongly urge" Trump to rethink the decision.

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Wednesday that there was a "low probability" of approving additional legislation in time for the election but reiterated the call for passing piecemeal legislation. Meadows said the administration was "willing to look at" about 10 items that have bipartisan support.

"We've only got four weeks to the election, and we have a justice of the Supreme Court to get passed. It's too close to the election -- not enough time to get stuff done at this stage in the game," Kudlow said. "What the president was saying is, 'We're too far apart for a gigantic bill.'"

The president has long sought an additional stimulus package ahead of the Nov. 3 election, and it remained unclear exactly why he suddenly gave up on talks. During a call Tuesday with the president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., suggested to Trump that Pelosi was stringing him along and no deal she cut with Mnuchin would command broad GOP support to pass in the Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it.

"It became very obvious over the last couple days that a comprehensive bill was just going to get to the point where it really did not have much Republican support at all," Meadows said. "It was more of a Democrat-led bill, which would have been problematic more so in the Senate."

Trump has also long claimed that good negotiators must know "when to walk away from the table," and frequently boasts at campaign rallies that his hard-line negotiating style produces major concessions from his opponents. That approach appears unlikely to yield a successful stimulus package in time for the election. Pelosi speculated Tuesday to other congressional Democrats that the steroid medication the president is taking to recover from the coronavirus could be altering his thinking.

The White House and Congress approved close to $3 trillion in economic aid earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A number of the programs in those laws, such as enhanced unemployment aid, small-business aid, rental assistance, airline aid, and student loan protections, have expired. House Democrats have passed two large bills to direct more aid. The first bill would have approved close to $3 trillion in new assistance, while the second bill was scaled back slightly, seeking more than $2 trillion in new aid.

The White House has sought a roughly $1.6 trillion bill. One of the biggest sticking points between the White House and congressional Democrats is how to handle the budget crises facing states and cities. Democrats want to approve a large package of assistance for these governments, while Trump has repeatedly expressed opposition.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Tuesday that the economy could suffer without more fiscal relief, a viewpoint Trump appeared to endorse before he began his second string of Twitter posts late in the evening.