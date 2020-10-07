CBD — yes, please, and why not?

I believe Alex Beam’s column “Blissed out on CBD” (Opinion, Sept. 25) was off base in two respects.

First, the analogy between soma (from Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World”) and cannabidiol doesn’t work, because CBD does not get you high. THC is the compound in marijuana (a.k.a. cannabis) that gets you high.

Second, I think CBD should be celebrated because it kills pain and is nonaddictive. That is a rarity.