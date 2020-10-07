Governor Baker is rushing reopening

First, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that a consistent source of COVID spread is onsite eating and drinking. Do we really need, in the midst of a pandemic, to go out to dine in a group of 10 people? The governor has said that gatherings and parties, large and small, are a source of COVID spread. Call dinner with 10 indoors what you wish, but it’s a party, pure and simple.

The Globe editorial board is spot-on to criticize Governor Baker’s allowing indoor dining by groups of 10 and the opening of venues allowing up to 250 people in so-called low-risk areas ( “Not so fast on indoor gatherings,” Oct. 5). We are clearly in the midst of an increase of COVID-19 cases as we head into colder weather, with as many as 750 new cases per day and counting. At the same time, the governor continues to press schools to reopen. We can’t have it both ways.

Second, there are no walls around COVID hot spots to restrain people from socializing or going to entertainment venues in low-risk areas. Such thinking is a fantasy.

Third, if we really want our kids to go back to school, can we be disciplined enough to forbear from parties and large venues so as to contain COVID spread? What do we value more — our kids' education or partying and large-venue entertainment?

Barbara Anthony

Cambridge

The writer, a senior fellow in health care at the Pioneer Institute, served as Massachusetts undersecretary for consumer affairs and business regulation from 2009 to 2015.





There’s a time for moderate leadership, and this isn’t it

Thank you for your editorial on Governor Baker’s dangerous move forward in reopening the economy and indoor gatherings too soon. The governor appears to be a moderate in every way. When New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, was issuing orders, our governor spent too much time enamored of advisories.

There are times to be moderate and times to be clear and decisive in taking action. As a father and grandfather and as someone who underwent recent surgery and has multiple underlying conditions, I want our governor to be passionately clear on the side of safety, especially as we reopen schools.

Gerald M. “Jerry” Tuckman

Brookline