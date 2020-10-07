Home of the Week: For $689,000, a farmhouse chic condo in Vermont’s ski country

Year built: 2020

Square feet: 2,592

Beds: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Water/sewer: Public

Fee: $300 a month

Taxes: $10,440 (2020)

You can ski in Vermont, hike in Vermont, fish in Vermont, and kick back in a vacation home in Vermont that evokes another facet of the Green Mountain State’s identity: its farm country. There are no cows in this Stowe condo, but it sure looks like a farmhouse with its sharply angled roof and a welcoming front porch, which is covered by a sloping (and hence snow-shedding) roof.

This unit is one of nine built or under construction at the Residences at Hill Street. Constructed in three-unit clusters, they have a saving grace that ensures a quick escape to the slopes in a state that endures heavy snow: a one-car garage.

This unit is in the middle of the first clutch of buildings, and it showcases the development’s offerings. Stepping inside, the foyer hosts a stairwell of unpainted maple on the left and a hallway that leads to the home’s main gathering spaces. Along the hallway, there is a half bath on the left. The single vanity, a white porcelain bowl atop a butcher-block countertop, sits under rustic sconces. A door across the hall opens into the garage.

The kitchen, dining, and living areas are joint tenants of an open space dotted by two pairs of windows with marble sills and black frames that add a pleasing contrast to the home’s white walls. The windows also offer calming views of the treed lot, while recessed lights and pendant lights with clear-glass globes cast a warm glow on rainy days and in the evenings. A stone-faced gas fireplace with a maple mantel anchors the space, while flooring with radiant heat warms the toes throughout the house. The flooring found in most of the home is a barnwood-style hardwood composite. A door leads to a rear porch with a sloped roof.

The kitchen offers an island with a butcher-block countertop, drawers, and space to tuck in a microwave. The appliances, which include a gas stove, are stainless steel; the raised-panel cabinets are a snowy white with black pulls; the counters are granite; and the backsplash is a white subway tile. The space boasts a much-coveted apron sink, and the builder, Riley Builders, created floating shelves using wood planks.

Stairs off the kitchen access the finished basement, which can be turned into a fourth bedroom; it has a proper egress window.

The home’s top level houses the owner suite, two guest rooms, a full bath, the laundry, and a linen closet.

The 190-square-foot-plus owner suite, located at the front of the unit, has a walk-in closet, black-framed windows with maple sills, and a bath with a floating wooden double vanity topped with stone, a shower behind a clear-glass wall, clear-glass pendant lights, and ceramic tile on the walls and floor.

The guest rooms are evenly sized, about 145 square feet. Each has a closet and a pair of windows.

The full bath they share offers a shower/tub combination and a single gray vanity with a stone counter. The flooring and the shower surround are of the same marble used on the window sills.

This development is a short walk to Stowe Village.

The Smith Macdonald Group ― Maggie Macdonald, McKee Macdonald, and Peggy Smith ― at Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate in Stowe, has the listing. The price went up $10,000 on Sept. 17 to include the finished basement.

Take a virtual tour of a similar unit.

