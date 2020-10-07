Broncos coach Vic Fangio says his team isn’t fazed about facing Patriots despite positive COVID tests

The Broncos are scheduled to visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday to face the Patriots, who got news Wednesday that star cornerback Stephon Gilmore had tested positive. Quarterback Cam Newton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Oct. 3, and a defensive tackle from the practice squad was added Tuesday.

Don’t count the Denver Broncos among those worried about the rising COVID-19 positive test count with the Patriots.

But Denver coach Vic Fangio said he has no qualms about playing at New England this weekend if the NFL deems it safe to do so.

“I feel fine. I go to the grocery store, too,” Fangio said. “I just have a lot of confidence in the NFL and the players union, they’re doing a good job working together on all of these issues. I’m sure everything will be safe for all involved and I’m totally confident in it.”

Fangio said no players had told him they’re reluctant to play the Patriots because of the infections, and both quarterback Brett Rypien and linebacker Bradley Chubb said they would feel safe playing in Foxborough should the league give the all clear.

“I feel like they wouldn’t play the game if everybody wasn’t on the right page and cleared and ready to go,” said Chubb.

With the Tennessee Titans' COVID-19 outbreak and now several cases in New England, some players are starting to wonder if the entire season is in jeopardy.

“I had a bountiful amount of questions when I came in from the other players this morning with what’s going to happen with the season,” said kicker Brandon McManus, the Broncos' union rep. “I’m not a clairvoyant to predict it. I’m an optimist and hopefully we’re able to continue.”



