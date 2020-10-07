Bruins look to upgrade on Day 2 of NHL Draft

The Bruins' brass reconvened in its Brighton draft room Wednesday morning, aiming to upgrade both the prospect pool and the current roster.

While working the phones to find potential trading partners — such as, perhaps, the Coyotes — general manager Don Sweeney had five picks in the final six rounds of the NHL Draft.

The Bruins are scheduled to pick in the second (58th overall), third (89th), fifth (151st), sixth (182nd), and seventh (213th) rounds on Wednesday.