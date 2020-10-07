fb-pixel
NHL Draft

Bruins look to upgrade on Day 2 of NHL Draft

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated October 7, 2020, 1 hour ago
General manager Don Sweeney and the Bruins started Day 2 of the NHL Draft with five picks in the final six rounds.
The Bruins' brass reconvened in its Brighton draft room Wednesday morning, aiming to upgrade both the prospect pool and the current roster.

While working the phones to find potential trading partners — such as, perhaps, the Coyotes — general manager Don Sweeney had five picks in the final six rounds of the NHL Draft.

The Bruins are scheduled to pick in the second (58th overall), third (89th), fifth (151st), sixth (182nd), and seventh (213th) rounds on Wednesday.

After making three picks in the first round (including German forward Tim Stuetzle at No. 3), the Ottawa Senators kicked off Wednesday by trading for Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray, who has struggled since winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles with the Penguins (2016-17). Forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and a second-round pick (52nd overall) went to the Penguins. Ottawa, which entered the day with four second-round picks, still has to sign the goalie, who is a restricted agent. Murray, still only 26, posted an .899 save percentage this past season.

Keep it here for updates throughout the day.


