Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cites ‘little bit of a mental lapse’ as reason for postgame contact with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore

“I was just trying to show respect to a great football player who I hope is getting better very quickly,” the Kansas City quarterback told reporters who asked about the situation on Wednesday. “I’ll just try to keep away from that and try not to do it again.”

Patrick Mahomes told reporters Wednesday that it was “a little bit of a mental lapse” for him to get so close to Stephon Gilmore after Monday’s game.

Via social media, Gilmore said Wednesday he was asymptomatic, but it sounds like Mahomes is taking some extra precautions when it comes to his family. He told reporters Wednesday that he slept in a bedroom separate from his pregnant fiancee for the first couple of nights until results of his own tests came back negative.

“I’ve just tried to do my part to kind of keep myself away from her and social distance whenever stuff like this arises,” he said. "It’s something I think about every day. You have to think about that with her being pregnant, kind of that high-risk category.

Mahomes said he’s tried to be as vigilant as possible when it comes to COVID-19, especially after Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, tested positive.

“I just try to do my best, especially after finding out Jordan was positive,” he said.

