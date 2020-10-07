As COVID-19 cases mount, the time is rapidly approaching for Roger Goodell to pause 2020 NFL season

The NFL got two of the worst possible pieces of news on Wednesday. Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 after playing against the Chiefs on Monday, and the Titans had two more people turn up positive, bringing their outbreak total to 22.

NFL teams get three timeouts to use at their discretion. Roger Goodell might need to use one soon to pause the 2020 season.

If no other Patriots or Titans test positive this week, and no other team is in danger of an outbreak, then the NFL can proceed with Week 5 as planned.

But just one more positive from either team could send the NFL into a tailspin. It would mean that the Titans' outbreak is decidedly not under control, even after a week and a half. It would mean that the Patriots are the second team in a week to experience a COVID-19 outbreak — one brought on by the NFL’s risky and dangerous decision to have the Patriots fly to Kansas City and play a game on Monday.

The NFL had to move two games last weekend, and may have to move two games this weekend. But instead of trying to push games back or blow up the schedule, Goodell and the NFL have an easier fix:

Take a timeout.

Press pause on the season. Send every team home for a week or two to isolate, get healthy, and start anew.

The NFL’s chief medical officer was asked about this option on Wednesday, and he didn’t reject it.

“We’ve said all along every option is on the table. We’ve never taken any option off the table,” Dr. Allen Sills said.

The success of the 2020 season depends on the league’s ability to control outbreaks. And it is becoming clear that the NFL needs to get a better handle on COVID-19.

The first two months were such a smashing success that players and coaches nearly forgot what they are fighting. Players and coaches are getting lax with social distancing and masks, and the NFL has started to threaten with fines, suspensions, and loss of draft picks.

Now COVID-19 is starting to take root across the NFL: The Titans are still in the throes of a nearly two-week outbreak, the Patriots are on the verge of one, and the NFL saw its positive numbers increase from 6 to 26 over the last nearly two weeks.

Postgame handshakes, such as the one that Gilmore shared with Patrick Mahomes after Monday’s game, need to be eliminated immediately. Gilmore would not have been in close contact with Mahomes all night if not for that handshake.

Stephon Gilmore said hello to Patrick Mahomes after Monday's game. The two players wouldn't have been in close contact otherwise. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The NFL also needs to close up some holes in the testing protocols that have been exposed by the Titans and Patriots.

The league’s testing procedures don’t prevent COVID-19 from getting through the doors. The Titans had a linebackers coach come up positive on a Saturday, but only after he spent all of Friday with his team. Same situation with the Patriots and Cam Newton.

And the negative tests only go so far. Both the Patriots and Titans had all their players test negative before playing their games, but had positives the day after. The Titans evolved into a full-blown outbreak. The Patriots nervously await their testing the rest of the week.

The NFL should press pause on the season and use the time to shore up its testing procedures. Game-day testing seems necessary, as does using more rapid tests each morning to get quicker results.

Since it’s only October, it is inevitable that COVID-19 will force more games to be moved. But the NFL can’t just keep postponing games to Monday or blowing up the schedule each time a game has to be moved.

It is becoming clear that the NFL will have to take drastic action to save its season. Moving games around is difficult, and creating an extra week in January doesn’t solve any problems if teams have to miss multiple games.

The NFL really only has two options:

▪ Force every team into an individual bubble, with every player and coach moving into a team hotel and staying there for the duration of the season.

▪ Pause the season for a week or two.

The first option is ideal for the NFL because it keeps the league on schedule. And it worked in training camp, as positive cases were surprisingly few. But it’s also a huge ask to have players and coaches leave their families for several months, and the NFL would have to give players another option to opt out of the season. Conducting football business also becomes difficult in a bubble, particularly the ability to add new players when injuries occur.

But calling time out on the season doesn’t have many downsides. The only two that stick out are Thanksgiving and the Super Bowl. Thanksgiving is a big day for TV ratings and revenue, which the NFL doesn’t take lightly. If the NFL pauses the season for a week or two, it would have to recalibrate its schedule to keep all three Thanksgiving games, or, more likely, just play whatever Thursday night game is on the schedule that week.

The other issue to pausing the season is the Super Bowl. It’s not just a game, currently scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa. It’s a week’s worth of events for the league and the city, many of which are planned months in advance.

But Super Bowl week can be moved. Raymond James Stadium has no events following the Super Bowl until a concert in May. And it’s not like the pandemic will allow for a normal Super Bowl experience, anyway. Parties and conventions and league activity will be significantly scaled back this year. If the NFL has to move the game back a couple of weeks in February, it can be done.

It may have to be done. Because the NFL isn’t going to make it to the Super Bowl at the rate things are going.

The time is rapidly approaching for Goodell to call a timeout. The NFL needs time to get healthy and get its protocols in order.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.