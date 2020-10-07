EMass girls' soccer preview: Players to Watch in Fall I season

Players to Watch:
The 2020 girls' soccer season will be limited this fall, with the majority of teams playing 10 games over an abbreviated six-week regular season, and with no postseason. And with the MIAA modifications to play safely — no headers, no corner kicks, no slide tackles, no throw-ins — the game will be played differently. But, there will be no shortage of talent. Here are 10 players that merit attention.
Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The reigning Northeastern Conference MVP enters her junior season with 60 career points. Last year, the midfielder notched 20 points and 11 assists for the Falcons.
Olivia Borgen, Whitman-Hanson — As a sophomore last year, Borgen was an all-state selection with 22 goals and 13 assists to lead the Panthers to the Division 1 South quarterfinals.
Advertisement
Hannah Curtin and Ally Murphy, Winchester — The Dartmouth-bound Curtin returns as the reigning Middlesex Liberty MVP after netting 30 goals and 19 assists. She was one of three Eastern Mass. Girls’ Soccer Coaches Association All-Americans. A two-time Eastern Mass. All-Star, the Princeton-bound Murphy notched 21 goals and 12 assists in 2019.
Kelly Pease, Natick — Pease earned EMGSCA First Team All-Eastern Mass last season as a midfielder, helping the Redhawks to a 14-3-3 record and a second-place finish in the Bay State Conference.
Alyssa Pettet, Amesbury — A versatile athlete who has played sweeper, center midfielder, and striker for the Indians, Pettet was the Cape Ann MVP last year with 22 goals and six assists for the Division 4 North champion.
Megan Putvinski, Holliston — The senior forward was selected as an EMGSCA First Team All-Star and committed to play at Northeastern last year after notching 15 goals and eight assists for the D2 state champion Panthers.
Isabel Tenreiro, Austin Prep — She made a mark in her first year with the Cougars and she returns as a sophomore to anchor the back. She was an EMGSCA Eastern Mass. First Team selection in 2019.
Advertisement
Mary Katherine Ward, Holliston — A goaltender and UConn commit, Ward was the Tri-Valley MVP last season and the Globe’s D2 Player of the Year leading the Panthers to an undefeated season and a Division 2 state title.
Kelsee Wozniak, Whitman-Hanson — Like her teammate Borgen, Wozniak was also an all-state selection during her sophomore campaign, as she notched 10 goals and was a standout playmaker for the Panthers.
Francesca Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The Villanova commit has notched 109 career goals — the most in school history — and is one of the Shamrocks' six returning starters from last year’s MIAA Division 1 state championship team.