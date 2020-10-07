EMass girls' soccer preview: Players to Watch in Fall I season

Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The reigning Northeastern Conference MVP enters her junior season with 60 career points. Last year, the midfielder notched 20 points and 11 assists for the Falcons.

The 2020 girls' soccer season will be limited this fall, with the majority of teams playing 10 games over an abbreviated six-week regular season, and with no postseason. And with the MIAA modifications to play safely — no headers, no corner kicks, no slide tackles, no throw-ins — the game will be played differently. But, there will be no shortage of talent. Here are 10 players that merit attention.

Olivia Borgen, Whitman-Hanson — As a sophomore last year, Borgen was an all-state selection with 22 goals and 13 assists to lead the Panthers to the Division 1 South quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Hannah Curtin and Ally Murphy, Winchester — The Dartmouth-bound Curtin returns as the reigning Middlesex Liberty MVP after netting 30 goals and 19 assists. She was one of three Eastern Mass. Girls’ Soccer Coaches Association All-Americans. A two-time Eastern Mass. All-Star, the Princeton-bound Murphy notched 21 goals and 12 assists in 2019.

Kelly Pease, Natick — Pease earned EMGSCA First Team All-Eastern Mass last season as a midfielder, helping the Redhawks to a 14-3-3 record and a second-place finish in the Bay State Conference.

Alyssa Pettet, Amesbury — A versatile athlete who has played sweeper, center midfielder, and striker for the Indians, Pettet was the Cape Ann MVP last year with 22 goals and six assists for the Division 4 North champion.

Megan Putvinski, Holliston — The senior forward was selected as an EMGSCA First Team All-Star and committed to play at Northeastern last year after notching 15 goals and eight assists for the D2 state champion Panthers.

Isabel Tenreiro, Austin Prep — She made a mark in her first year with the Cougars and she returns as a sophomore to anchor the back. She was an EMGSCA Eastern Mass. First Team selection in 2019.

Advertisement

Mary Katherine Ward, Holliston — A goaltender and UConn commit, Ward was the Tri-Valley MVP last season and the Globe’s D2 Player of the Year leading the Panthers to an undefeated season and a Division 2 state title.

Kelsee Wozniak, Whitman-Hanson — Like her teammate Borgen, Wozniak was also an all-state selection during her sophomore campaign, as she notched 10 goals and was a standout playmaker for the Panthers.

Francesca Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The Villanova commit has notched 109 career goals — the most in school history — and is one of the Shamrocks' six returning starters from last year’s MIAA Division 1 state championship team.