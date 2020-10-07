Indians' Terry Francona reveals he underwent several surgeries during season for major health issues

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona revealed he underwent several surgeries in a four-day span and required an extended stay in intensive care while dealing with major health issues that sidelined him for most of the 2020 season.

Francona missed 48 of Cleveland's 62 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He initially underwent an operation for a gastrointestinal problem in August that had bothered him for a year.

That was followed by blood clotting that led to more operations and him being admitted to the Cleveland Clinic.