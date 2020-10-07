The Lakers' win over Miami wasn’t picturesque, but it was the most impressive win of the postseason

Realizing that, James sent a group text message to his teammates calling Game 4 a “must win.” That term has become a cliché and it really wasn’t a must win for the Lakers, but their reputations were at stake.

Another lackluster outing from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the crew, and this series could be tied and the NBA bubble would continue into next week.

ORLANDO – Although the Los Angeles Lakers entered Game 4 ahead in this NBA Finals and remained the prohibitive favorite to close out the series for their first title in 10 years, they felt like underdogs Tuesday. The Miami Heat snatched the momentum away with their Jimmy Butler-led Game 3 win and suddenly were adding big man Bam Adebayo back from a two-game absence.

Advertisement

Los Angeles may be the most talented team in the NBA, but they don’t always play with a sense of urgency. They’ve lost games in each of their playoff series, despite being considerably better than their opponent. Sleep walking again would throw this NBA Finals into a suspenseful best-of-3 series with perhaps James' legacy on the line.

James joined Los Angeles to win titles. There has been no other purpose. Potentially losing this series to an undermanned Miami team would be no less than an embarrassment and blemish on his pristine resume. Game 3 served as smelling salt for a team that knew it needed to play tougher on defense to overcome the relentless Heat.

The Lakers' 102-96 win wasn’t picturesque, but it was the most impressive win of the postseason. The Lakers won with defense — coach Frank Vogel switched 7-footer Davis to defend Butler — and timely shooting — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 5 points in a late surge to seal the victory.

James was his usual stellar self — 28 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists. But it was the Lakers' ability to stymie the Heat offense in the final six minutes, when Miami has burned opponents during the postseason, that made the difference.

Advertisement

“After the Game 3 win, that confidence they had, the confidence they still have even after [the Game 4] loss,” James said. “They are just a gritty, so damn-well-coached team. I feel like if we’re going to be a championship ball club, if we want to really be a championship team, that we got to have that same grit and that same attitude. It was my mindset. I’m still in it. You can see my mind kind of working right now.”

The Lakers have racked up wins this season on talent. They have two of the top five players in the world in James and Davis. Their only weakness at times has been complacency. In Game 3, Miami played well from the opening tip and then unleashed the crafty Butler to score buckets at will in the final minutes.

It’s as if the Lakers needed to see their own blood to realize this was truly a series. Their concentration level is not always high. So James sent that text message to let his teammates know they were the better team and needed to play like it, not only when under duress.

“As a team, we never want to be outworked,” Davis said. “We always say that, you know, if we’re the team that’s more physical, the hardest-working team, we really have a great chance of winning basketball games, especially with the talent that we have. We feel like we got bullied. They are more scrappier than us, and we didn’t really like that. We saw it on film. They were doing whatever they wanted, especially Jimmy. So we wanted to come out to be demanding on the defensive end, demanding on the offensive end, playing with great battle on the floor, loose balls, talking, being scrappy. If we play like that every game, you know, especially next game, then we’re going to become champions.”

Advertisement

Butler, who scored 40 points in Game 3, finished with 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting, but he was a minus-11 in his 43 minutes. The Heat weren’t shabby offensively in Game 4 but they needed to be dynamic. With a chance to tie or go ahead with just over three minutes left, Butler forced a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and James rushed the ball up the floor and found Caldwell-Pope in the corner for a critical 3-pointer and a 5-point lead.

“We know we got to be better; we know that we can be better, as I’ve been saying this entire time,” Butler said. “We showed glimpses of it and then we made some crucial mistakes whether it be on the defensive end or the offensive end and beat ourselves in the end. But like I always say, they’re a really, really, really good team, we got to play damn near perfect to beat them.”

Advertisement

The Lakers weren’t at their absolute best but they didn’t need to. They just needed to be more engaged and precise. They eliminated the late-game mistakes and improved as the game progressed. Los Angeles committed seven turnovers in the opening quarter and eight in the final three periods.

On the verge of his fourth NBA championship and third with a different team, James said he still appreciates the process. He signed with the Lakers two years ago to continue the franchise’s extraordinary tradition and the journey has carried him to the NBA bubble to accomplish that feat.

There’s one more win left for the Lakers to return to glory. But first, there’s more preparation required for the next “must-win” game.

“I get so excited — like right now, I’m excited about our meeting tomorrow, watching film, and breaking that down and seeing things that we can do better,” James said. “Seeing things that we did do well. Thinking about the adjustments that they possibly or will do, because I know [Miami coach Erik Spoelstra] going into Game 5. That’s the best part about it. It’s a chess match.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.