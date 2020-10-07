Lowell boys' cross-country extends its run to 100 consecutive Merrimack Valley Conference victories

The Red Raiders have run off 10 straight MVC titles and coach Scott Ouellet’s squad is off to another fast start in what will be an abbreviated season in 2020.

The Lowell High boys' cross-country program continues to set the pace in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

The victory was the 100th straight dual meet win against MVC foes dating to the 2009 season. With no league championship planned for this fall because of the MIAA’s COVID-19 restrictions, the triumph feels even more valuable.

“We’re just trying to keep that streak going at least, as a minimum,” Ouellet said after the race.

Senior Joeben Jacobs paced Lowell, completing the 2.75-mile course in 15 minutes, 5.1 seconds, with juniors Matt Morneau (15:12.7) and Nathan Petterson (15:21.9) running second and third, respectively. Lowell claimed the top seven spots.

Ouellet and Morneau agreed that the modified 2020 season feels much different then normal, but the Red Raiders can not let the challenges distract them.

“You just have to take it as it is,” Morneau said. “Everyone’s facing the same problems — no one else has a state meet or anything — so you just have to take what you get.”

Alumni and friends of the team have come by Shedd Park over the past week to offer their support. For the Red Raiders, this loyalty adds to their motivation during the unique fall slate.

“The important thing, at this point, is that we’re back together,” Ouellet said. “Our track family is back.”

Lowell coach Scott Ouellet used a bicycle to get around the course as he watched his Red Raiders run to its 100th straight Merrimack Valley Conference Wednesday at Shedd Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

North Quincy/Quincy 22, Hanover 35 — Matt Francouer broke the tape first in the Patriot League win for Quincy/North Quincy.

Whitman-Hanson 18, Plymouth North 41 — Theo Kamperides covered the 2.7-mile course in 15:00 for the visiting Panthers in the Patriot League win. Liam Cafferty (15:12) was second.

Girls' cross-country

Lowell 18, Andover 40 — Kalei Sam (19:58.3), Annie Gilman (19:59.9), and Sarah Ames (20:01.9) went 1-2-4 for the host Red Raiders at Shedd Park.

Field hockey

Lincoln-Sudbury 6, Newton South 0 — Junior Cecelia Sheldon fired in three first-quarter goals on the way to a career-high four tallies in the season-opening Dual County League victory.

New Bedford 1, Bishop Stang 0 — Rachel Reis score the winner for the Whalers (2-0) in the nonleague matchup.

Pembroke 9, Plymouth South 0 — Junior Kaleigh Murphy scored four goals and added three assists, and senior captain Miranda Demita supplied three goals and two assists as the Titans (1-1-1) won the Patriot League matchup. Senior goalkeeper Kate Cobb secured the shutout.

Plymouth North 4, Notre Dame (Hingham) 2 — Sophomore Maeve Campbell scored a hat trick as the Eagles (2-0-1) captured the Patriot League win.

Sandwich 2, Nauset 1 — Senior captain Macey White netted both goals for the Blue Knights in the Cape & Islands League win.

Silver Lake 3, Duxbury 0 — Toni Ierardi, Hailey Beatrice, and Paige Slattery each scored for the host Lakers (2-1) in the Patriot League victory.

Boys' golf

Franklin 144, Milford 175 — Senior captain Jack Paterson carded a 2-under-par 33 to lead the Panthers (4-0) to the Hockomock League win at Hopedale Country Club.

Hopkinton 228, Norton 258 — Ryan Lundy shot a 2-under-par 34 for the Hillers in the Tri-Valley win.

Pembroke 252, Duxbury 256 — Seniors Delaney Miller (38), Jimmy Schissel (40), and Colin Mulhern (42) carried the Titans (5-1) to the Patriot League win.

Plymouth North 251, Plymouth South 266 — Kyle Burke paced the Blue Eagles with a 6-over-par 40 in the Patriot League win over the Panthers at Plymouth Country Club.

Rockport 116, Ipswich 83 — Will Cahill (25 points) and Ethan Anderson (22) led the Vikings (5-2) to the rain-shortened seven-hole Cape Ann League win at Ipswich Country Club.

Scituate 250, Marshfield 260 — Austin Ryan and John Kinsley both carded 2-over-par 39s for the host Sailors (5-1) at Widow’s Walk Golf Course.

Shawsheen 110, Lowell Catholic 92 — The Rams rattled off their fifth straight win, with Aiden Sullivan (43) pacing a balanced attack at Patriot Golf Course for the Commonwealth victory.

Weston 79, Waltham 54 — Captain Jacob Finard recorded 17 points for the Wildcats at Pinebrook Country Club before lightning shortened the match.

Whitman-Hanson 256, North Quincy 272 — Aidan Miller shot a 38 to lead the Panthers (1-5) to their first win of the season.

Winchester 41, Reading 29 — Senior Christine Mandile carded a 1-over-par 37 at Winchester Country Club to win her matchup, 7 and 2, and lead the Sachems (4-0) to the Middlesex League victory.

Boys' soccer

Bedford 2, Cambridge 1 — Senior Jasper Paez scored the equalizer in the 45th minute before junior Tomo Liou connected on a deflection in the 68th minute, off a set play, that caromed off the crossbar and into the net to to lift the Bucs (3-0) to the Dual County League win. Sophomore Luca Melfi delivered a dominant performance at center back.

Mansfield 1, King Philip 0 — Junior Matt Hyland tucked away the game’s only goal with three minutes to go as the Hornets (1-0) opened the season with the Hockomock League win.

North Reading 4, Triton 0 — Junior midfielder Alex Carpenter (1 goal, 1 assist) and senior captain Mark Tramontozzi (2 assists) paced the Hornets (1-0-1) in the Cape Ann League win.

Rockport 1, Ipswich 0 — Frew Rowen provided the lone goal in the second quarter and keeper Peter Bauman recorded 12 saves for the host Vikings (2-0) in the Cape Ann win.

Girls' soccer

Arlington Catholic 5, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Junior Sophia Bost scored twice for the Cougars (1-1-1) in the Catholic Central League win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 6, Brockton 0 — Senior captain Cassie Tofteroo scored a hat trick as the Trojans (1-0) opened the season with a shutout.

Ipswich 5, Rockport 2 — Carter King logged a hat trick as the Tigers (1-1) earned their first win of the season.

King Philip 2, Mansfield 1 — Senior Jenny Montville and sophomore Ella Pisani scored for the Warriors (1-0) in their season-opening Hockomock League win.

North Reading 5, Triton 0 — Junior Maddie DiNapoli scored a hat trick for the Hornets (1-1) in the Cape Ann League matchup.