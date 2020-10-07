Northeastern’s Sam Colangelo, a Stoneham native, drafted by Anaheim Ducks in second round

Colangelo, 18, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Steel in the USHL, where he tallied 31 goals and 30 assists in 55 games. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was third in the USHL with 58 points (28 goals, 30 assists) in 44 games and led the league with a +32.

The freshman for Northeastern was taken with the 36th overall pick.

Stoneham native Sam Colangelo was selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the fifth pick in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to that he attended Lawrence Academy, where he had 34 goals and 70 assists.

“Sam Colangelo is a skilled player on a 6-3 frame, which makes him very enticing for us at the college game, as well as the professional game,” Northeastern coach Jim Madigan said prior to the draft. “People look at his stick skills and think of him as a goal scorer, which he is, but he can make a play. He’s a young man who sees the ice well and plays with his eyes up, and passes the puck hard, and accepts the puck hard.”

Later in the second round, a pair of Boston University freshmen were taken with consecutive picks when the Chicago Blackhawks drafted Drew Commesso with the 46th pick, and the Montreal Canadiens grabbed Luke Tuck at 47.

Commesso is the second goalie taken in the 2020 draft. He posted an 18-7-1 record with a 2.05 goals against average and a .920 save percentage with three shutouts in 30 games for the USA National Team Development Program.

Tuch also played for the NTDP, scoring 25 goals and 28 assists in two seasons. He is the younger brother of Alex Tuch, who played two seasons at Boston College and now plays for the Vegas Golden Knights.

