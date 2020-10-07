Patriot League players adjusting to new rules, but happy to be back on the field

Typically, a wall implies that players are shoulder-to-shoulder, attempting to shield the attempt in near unison. In 2020, they have to keep social distancing in mind, so “wall” is a loose term. Not only can they not drift apart and lose their structure, but they also can’t drift together, because that would mean they would be less than 6 feet from one another or less than 10 feet from the ball before it’s kicked.

“I don’t want the wall to break,” Floeck said, as he moved players like pawns on a chess board to try to thwart a hypothetical attack.

WHITMAN — As David Floeck guided his team through defending a free kick in practice last Thursday, the Whitman-Hanson girls' soccer coach called out a phrase every player has heard at some point.

While this specific situation won’t happen every game, it will happen on occasion, and it’s a microcosm of what high school soccer will look like this fall in Massachusetts. All players must wear a mask whenever possible, eliminate intentional contact and slide tackling, maintain 6 feet of distance on all restarts and wait for the whistle, play indirect kicks on the ground, kick the ball in instead of throw it in, and avoid heading the ball altogether.

It’s a dizzying and unenviable task to try to remember all the rules while sitting in front of a computer. Recalling them in a split-second while playing is far more daunting, but the hope is that players will adjust and calibrate as the season progresses.

“When preseason started, it was definitely upsetting,” said Alexis Billings, co-captain of the 2-0 Panthers, who face Patriot League rival Hingham on Thursday. “You’re like, ‘I don’t want my senior year to be like this.’ But you’ve got to make the most out of it. We’re all having so much fun already. It seems like it’s totally normal. It’s not anything we can’t overcome.”

Even with all the changes to the flow of the game, the consensus among Whitman-Hanson senior captains Billings, Reese Codero, Kylee Colclough, Abigail Carew, and Madeline Nagle is that playing with masks is one of the most difficult adjustments to make.

Breathing while running becomes much more difficult, and the mask tends to come off as players move around the field. Floeck also noted that wet masks during rainy games could potentially be “a major problem.” He believes having a supply of spares will be a must, and subbing to swap masks will be necessary.

Around the Patriot League, two rule changes tend to pop up as the most difficult to digest. First, tackling without being physical is inherently contradictory and players will need to get used to it. Second, the consensus is that waiting for the whistle on restarts zaps any momentum the offensive team generates. As Codero put it, everyone is trained to “go, go, go,” and now it’s wait, wait, and then go.

“I think the way the rules take away from the flow of the game, to me, is the biggest challenge because of all the whistles,” said first-year Hingham coach Sarah Dacey, who is coming off a four-year stint as the head coach at Division 2 Barry University. “That shoulder-to-shoulder contact is really difficult to monitor, because I think that’s how soccer is played.”

Duxbury coach Joe Ferguson said the game won’t be as free-flowing, and players will have to break good habits to not cause an infraction. Problem-solving and adapting will be imperative, and some skills such as heading the ball will have no value anymore.

Fortunately for Patriot League coaches, they have plenty of versatile players who will figure out new ways to shine. Coaches have allocated time at practice to incorporate strategies to deal with the new regulations, and the results have been fruitful so far.

Even though soccer will look different, it’s still the game players and coaches all know and love at its core. After an offseason filled with doubt and uncertainty, they’re thrilled to be together once again.

“Coming back to soccer and seeing your teammates every day brings a normal side of school,” Carew said. “We’re still getting adjusted to all the new rules and everything, but it brings a sense of comfort.”

Direct kicks

▪ After a 23-0-1 season last fall, capped with the Division 1 state title, Bishop Feehan is transitioning to Catholic Central League play following the demise of the Eastern Athletic Conference. With no postseason, there will be no run at a repeat as state champion. The Shamrocks return senior Francesca Yanchuk, the Globe’s reigning Division 1 Player of the Year who is the program’s career scoring leader. Feehan opened the season with a dominant 4-0 CCL win over Bishop Fenwick. Yanchuk was responsible for three of those goals, and Lindsey Moskal added the fourth.

▪ Holliston, last year’s Division 2 champion, returns a large core of its talented squad. Senior goaltender Mary Katherine Ward will be one to watch.

▪ The Hockomock League will likely see some shakeup. King Philip graduated Avery Snead And Chloe Layne, the league’s co-MVPS.

▪ As a result of increased COVID-19 cases among communities in the Merrimack Valley Conference, moderate-risk sports such as soccer, field hockey, and girls’ volleyball paused through Wednesday.





▪ The Greater Boston League has pushed its season to the Fall II session from Feb. 22 to April 25. The GBL joins the Boston City League, the Mayflower Athletic Conference, and South Coast among the few leagues to move fully to Fall II. Because girls' soccer is considered “moderate risk,” many schools opted to compete during the Fall I session.

Games to watch

Thursday, Duxbury at Plymouth North, 4 p.m. – The host Blue Eagles, who are hoping to build off of last year’s success in a loaded Patriot League Keenan, will face another early-season test against the Dragons .

Friday, King Philip at Mansfield, 3:45 p.m. – After finishing as Division 1 South runners-up a season ago, the visiting Warriors will try to capture another Hockomock League Kelley-Rex title this year.

Saturday, Wellesley at Newton North, 10 a.m. – A Saturday morning clash between two familiar foes should yield some high-quality soccer.

Sunday, Dover-Sherborn at Dedham, 11 a.m. – Both sides racked up 10 or more wins in league play a season ago, and they’ll each be in for a stiff Tri-Valley test here.

Monday, Lexington at Arlington, 9 a.m. – After finishing 5-1-4 in Middlesex Liberty play a season ago, the Spy Ponders will host the Minutemen in what should be a telling battle.

Correspondent Emma Healy also contributed to this story.