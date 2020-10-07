Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, team cancels Wednesday practice

The Patriots also pushed back coach Bill Belichick’s morning video conference with reporters to later in the day.

Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year, played in Monday’s night loss in Kansas City and was his usual dominant self. Gilmore allowed one catch for 10 yards on a pair of targets and also forced a fumble.

The Patriots have canceled Wednesday’s practice after star cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, a league source confirmed.

Three members of the organization have now been affected by the coronavirus. Starting quarterback Cam Newton testing positive last Friday and rookie practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray was placed on the COVID-19 injured reserve list on Tuesday, meaning he either tested positive or was exposed to someone who has.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Ben Volin of the Globe staff contributed to this report. This story will be updated.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.