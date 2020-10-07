Penguins deal goaltender Matt Murray to Ottawa for prospect, second-round pick

“We would like to thank Matt for everything he’s done in his five seasons with the Penguins,” general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “He was instrumental to our back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships, and we wish him the best.”

The Penguins sent the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender to Ottawa on Wednesday in exchange for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. Murray became expendable when Pittsburgh rewarded All-Star Tristan Jarry with a three-year contract over the weekend.

Murray went 117-53-19 with a 2.67 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in five seasons with the Penguins.

The 26-year-old’s exit ends a roller-coaster stay in Pittsburgh. The even-keeled Murray arrived in the NHL during the 2015-16 season and soon became head coach Mike Sullivan’s go-to netminder. Murray took over as the starter late in the season when veteran Marc-Andre Fleury sustained a concussion, and the rookie hardly looked intimidated by the stage during a postseason run that ended with the Penguins winning their fourth Stanley Cup.

Murray was just as strong the following spring, shaking off an injury minutes before Game 1 of the opening round and sparkling upon his return. He posted three shutouts during the postseason and held Nashville scoreless during both Game 5 and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals as the Penguins became the first team in a generation to win consecutive championships.

The Penguins rewarded Murray by giving him a three-year contract and allowing Fleury to leave for Las Vegas in the expansion draft. Murray, however, saw his numbers dip over the course of the contract and he struggled to stay healthy. He went 20-11-5 with a 2.87 goals against average and a career-worst .899 save percentage in 2019-20 while splitting duties with Jarry, who earned an unlikely All-Star berth following a stellar first half that helped Pittsburgh remain in contention amid a slew of injuries.

Still, Sullivan turned to the playoff-tested Murray when the qualifying round series against Montreal began in July. Murray played well at times over the first three games but found himself on the bench for Game 4 with the Penguins trailing. Jarry turned away 20 of 21 shots but couldn’t prevent a stunning upset by the 12th-seeded Canadiens that led to a series of changes in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins fired three assistant coaches in the immediate aftermath and sent popular forward Patric Hornqvist to Florida. Pittsburgh also began the process of buying out veteran defenseman Jack Johnson.

Murray heads to a team that is also making a shift in net after opting not to offer 39-year-old Craig Anderson, the winningest goaltender in franchise history, a contract.

The 20-year-old Gruden, Ottawa’s fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, collected 30 goals to go with 36 assists in 59 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

Predators deal Nick Bonino to Wild for Luke Kunin

The Nashville Predators traded center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild for forward Luke Kunin, a swap on the second day of the NHL draft that sent two picks to the Wild and one back to the Predators.

The 32-year-old Bonino will carry a $4.1 million salary cap hit in the final season of the four-year, $16.4 million contract he signed with Nashville. Bonino tied for second on the Predators with 18 goals this season in 67 games, also contributing 17 assists, a plus-17 rating and 89 blocked shots. He’s a left-shot player with 11 years in the NHL who will help fill a void at center while joining his fifth different team.

“I didn’t expect to be doing a press conference this morning when I woke up, but here we are and I’m just trying to make the best of it,” Bonino said on a video conference call with reporters.

He added: “I think you always hope to fulfill your contract and play through it. Obviously I’ve been getting traded over Twitter for the last three years. You’re always seeing rumors around, and you never know if it’s true or not.”

Bonino has played in 98 career playoff games since debuting with the Anaheim Ducks in 2010. Wild general manager Bill Guerin was in Pittsburgh’s front office during Bonino’s stint with the Penguins from 2015-17.

Kunin, who was Minnesota’s first-round draft pick in 2016, the 15th overall selection, had 15 goals and 16 assists in 63 games with a minus-10 rating for the Wild in 2019-20 in his first full NHL season. The 22-year-old, who has played center and right wing, has 23 goals and 29 assists in 131 career games. He will be a restricted free agent.

Guerin has made three trades this week and five in the last month, jettisoning Kunin, goalie Devan Dubnyk, forward Ryan Donato and center Eric Staal. The Wild have acquired in return three forwards capable of playing center: Bonino, Marcus Johansson and Nick Bjugstad.

The Predators packaged second-round (37th overall) and third-round (70th overall) picks with Bonino and received a fourth-rounder (101st overall) from the Wild along with Kunin.

Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur has lung cancer relapse

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, 69, is facing a recurrence of lung cancer. Lafleur was informed of the diagnosis during an appointment with his medical team earlier this week at the Centre hospitalier de l’Universite de Montreal. “It’s a big blow, but I’m continuing my battle with confidence and serenity,” Lafleur said in a statement. Lafleur underwent an operation on Nov. 28, 2019, to remove the upper lobe of a lung and lymph nodes. He has been closely monitored since by his medical team . . . The New Jersey Devils tendered qualifying offers to starting goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood ‚23, who emereged as the teaem’s top goaltender last season with a 22-14-8 record and a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts, in addition to forwards Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt and Nick Merkley and defenseman Colton White. The Devils did not tender offers to forward John Hayden and defenseman Mirco Mueller, who has been part of their back line for three seasons. All seven players were restricted free agents.



