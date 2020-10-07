Pentucket pauses athletics through Monday after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

Pentucket Regional High School is pausing all athletics through Monday after two high school students tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 25 other students were identified as close contacts.

Although there have been no additional positive tests, the school district announced Wednesday that it will shift to remote learning for Thursday and Friday to prevent exposure and then reassess the situation Monday.

The pause will force the postponement of 12 varsity games at Pentucket, including Wednesday’s girls’ and boys’ soccer matches against Newburyport.