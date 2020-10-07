Pentucket pauses athletics through Monday after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

Pentucket Regional High School is pausing all athletics through Monday after two high school students tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 25 other students were identified as close contacts.
Although there have been no additional positive tests, the school district announced Wednesday that it will shift to remote learning for Thursday and Friday to prevent exposure and then reassess the situation Monday.
The pause will force the postponement of 12 varsity games at Pentucket, including Wednesday’s girls’ and boys’ soccer matches against Newburyport.
“I came to school today figuring we were good to go,” said athletic director Dan Thornton. “There’s been a few positive cases as well as close contacts and I think it was the close contacts, which was a number that really spiked.”
Pentucket, which serves the communities of West Newbury, Merrimac, and Groveland, has operated under a hybrid learning model thus far this fall. Thornton said local health officials will test the 25 students who have been in close contact with the two positive students. If no additional positive tests are reported, Pentucket plans on resuming classes and fall sports on Tuesday.
“If all those tests come back negative then there probably isn’t an issue around here,” said Thornton. “On the other case, if they come back positive then you’re talking about something quite different.”