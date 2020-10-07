Reports: Heated exchange between J.J. Watt, Bill O’Brien at recent practice preceded O’Brien’s firing

The Texans are 0-4 after a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. O’Brien was fired Monday, and replaced on an interim basis by Romeo Crennel.

The incident took place in the week prior to Houston’s loss to the Steelers on Sept. 27. An ESPN report seemed to hint that the exchange may have played a role in O’Brien’s departure.

Defensive lineman J.J. Watt and head coach Bill O’Brien had a heated exchange at practice in the days prior to O’Brien being fired, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday, Watt wouldn’t address the specifics of the incident, only saying he was looking forward to a fresh start.

“I’m not going to talk about what happened at practice or what conversations were had or whatever it may be,” Watt told reporters. "The situation is what the situation is and we ... right now have a fresh start and we had a good practice today and we’re looking forward to Jacksonville.

“When you’re 0-4, obviously things need to change. I mean, it wasn’t working. I appreciate and respect what we had. We won four division titles in six years with Bill and I appreciate that and that time," he added. "But obviously this year, we’re 0-4 and stuff wasn’t working. When you have the talent that we have, specifically at the quarterback position in this league, we can’t be 0-4.”

Watt added that he always appreciated the support O’Brien offered his team.

“The one thing I’ll say about Bill O’Brien is he always stood up for his players,” Watt said. “Certainly, he tried to do whatever possible to support his players and give his players the absolute best support. And I truly believe that he always did what he believed was best for this football team. So, I don’t have ill will at all.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.