Risks were obvious, but the NFL went ahead with Patriots-Chiefs anyway — and look what happened

The risks were obvious when the Patriots decided to take two planes to Kansas City for Monday night’s game. One plane, flying out of Logan, carrying around 20 players and team personnel, was reserved for people who had been in close contact with Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Another aircraft, flying out of Providence, transported everybody else in the Patriots party.

Gilmore, the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, was on the “higher-risk” flight, as was Bill Belichick, according to multiple reports. Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The NFL knew. The Patriots knew. They knew this might happen and they did it anyway. The NFL badly wanted the marquee matchup of the Patriots vs. the Chiefs, which is why a bunch of people who’d been exposed to a guy who tested positive were herded into airplanes, buses, and a locker room at Arrowhead Stadium. It was as if medical decisions in NFL headquarters were decided by the white coats at Walter Reed. Decisions were made on hope and TV ratings instead of science.

How would you like to have been one of those Patriots players told that you’re flying on the “risky” flight to Kansas City? That must have been swell news to take home to the family.

"Honey, I’m on the plane that’s flying out of Boston instead of Providence. I’ve been hanging out with Cam, so I’m on the higher-risk flight. Wish me luck.''

The Patriots canceled Wednesday’s practice but still hope to play the Broncos at Gillette on Sunday afternoon. They will work remotely Thursday. I’m sure the Denver team is anxious to fly here.

America loves football. There are big dollars in play. Everybody knew what we were getting into regarding this season. NFL players had the choice to opt-out and eight Patriots chose to forgo the season. Once the season started, it was inevitable there were going to be positive tests. Now it’s happening. But prepare for more high-risk decision-making by the powers in the league office. The NFL will move mountains to get the games played and advance to Super Bowl week in Tampa in February.

The Tennessee Titans have bigger problems than the Patriots. They’ve had at least 22 players test positive, they’ve already postponed one game, and they might be punished by the NFL if it is learned that players worked out together on their own after the Titans' practice facility was padlocked.

The Patriots know they can beat the Broncos without Newton, Gilmore, and practice. That’s not the problem. The problem is the future. There will be more positive tests, here and around the rest of the league. And now the fans are coming. In droves. It was reported Wednesday that the state of Florida is allowing the Dolphins’ stadium to be at full capacity, although the team remains comfortable going with its plan of 13,000 fans for home games.

It’s going to be a monumental task for the NFL to complete its 16-game schedule and a playoff tournament in this environment. The league has known this all along, but only now is the reality hitting home.

The NHL was able to finish its season, and playoffs, in a “bubble.” With the NBA possibly ready to finish Friday in its Orlando bubble, it looks as if basketball and hockey pulled it off. Baseball was less fortunate. With no bubble, there were positive tests, games missed, and expedited scheduling to complete a 60-game regular season. Now MLB’s playoffs are underway at neutral sites. There may even be small crowds for a World Series in Texas.

Meanwhile, it’s full steam ahead in the NFL. Believing it is impervious from any interruption, the league wants to plays its full, “normal” schedule and postseason. Only now is the master plan starting to unravel.

The NFL won’t give up easily, but there are going to be a lot more days like Wednesday. What’s happening in Tennessee and New England is very likely only the beginning.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.