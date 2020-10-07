Could Stephon Gilmore have spread COVID-19 to the Chiefs? Film review shows a number of close interactions

In normal times, this wouldn’t remotely be considered news. But Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with subsequent tests confirming that he has been infected.

The two rivals embraced with a handshake and a hug, then had a brief face-to-face conversation with Gilmore’s arm around Mahomes. The entire interaction lasted about eight seconds.

When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a knee and ended the game on Monday night, the third player to approach him was Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Now we are left to wonder: Could that interaction, however brief, have been enough for Gilmore to spread the virus to Mahomes? By tackling, covering and shedding blocks all night, did Gilmore potentially share the virus with other players on the Chiefs, or vice versa?

The television cameras showed the interaction between Mahomes and Gilmore on Monday night. NFL/Globe Illustration

Gilmore is the third Patriots player in the last week to test positive for COVID-19, joining Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray.

But Gilmore is the only one who played in Monday night’s game against the Chiefs. The virus could have been incubating in his system on Monday when the Patriots flew to Kansas City, played the Chiefs, then flew back home.

A film review of Monday night’s game shows that Gilmore had a moderate amount of close contact with members of the Chiefs. He played all 56 of the Patriots' defensive snaps, but as a cornerback who mostly plays off the line of scrimmage, Gilmore spent a lot of his night in space. There was a healthy amount of zone coverage, and Gilmore, who had three tackles and a forced fumble, was not involved in many run plays.

NFL/Globe Illustration

Of his 56 snaps, I counted 16 in which Gilmore was engaged in close, man-to-man, face-to-face coverage of his receiver for at least a brief period of time. The receivers he covered were: Sammy Watkins (six close coverages), Mecole Hardman (four), Tyreek Hill (three) and Demarcus Robinson (three).

Gilmore also made the tackle or was engaged in a block on six plays: Hardman (three), Watkins (two), and Travis Kelce (one).

NFL/Globe Illustration

The CDC defines a close contact as someone who was within six feet of an individual for 15 minutes. The accumulation of Gilmore’s close interactions with the Chiefs, each just seconds at a time, don’t come close to reaching the 15-minute threshold.

And it’s important to note that the Minnesota Vikings haven’t had a single positive COVID test in the 10 days since facing the Tennessee Titans, who have had 22 positive tests since then. NFL games have not been proven to be spreading events.

But even despite the CDC guidelines and the Vikings' lack of infection, it’s still possible that Gilmore could have spread the virus to an opponent. The Chiefs' receivers, in particular, may want to take extra COVID tests over the next few days to make sure they are negative.

Gilmore’s Patriots teammates, though, are at a much higher risk of getting the virus.

Gilmore spent several hours of the day in enclosed spaces with his teammates – on team buses, the team flight, in the team hotel, and in the locker room. He stood and sat close to his teammates on the bench and in the huddle throughout the game. The Patriots were together as a team for around 20 hours on Monday.

All NFL players and coaches are required to wear contact-tracing devices whenever they are conducting official team business. So the NFL and Patriots are likely spending all day Wednesday reviewing Gilmore’s close contacts and determining how many other players could be at risk of infection.

It could be no one. Or it could be dozens of people. The Patriots and the NFL nervously await the results.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.