Titans have two positive tests Wednesday, shutting down facilities and putting Sunday’s game in jeopardy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters.

Instead, the Titans' outbreak now is up to 22 cases with 20 now returned since Sept. 29 with the latest results, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.