Toronto’s defense too much for Revolution

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution know better than most teams what it means when you can’t buy a goal. A 1-0 loss to Toronto FC Wednesday night was the fifth time the Revolution have been blanked at home this season.

Not that the Revolution (5-4-7, 22 points) didn’t have chances. They twice had opportunities after Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono muffed set pieces and even earned their first penalty kick of the season.

But Toronto (10-2-4, 34 points) scored on a controversial first-half goal by Ayo Akinola, then packed in the defense and held on.