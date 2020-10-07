Toronto’s defense too much for Revolution

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution know better than most teams what it means when you can’t buy a goal. A 1-0 loss to Toronto FC Wednesday night was the fifth time the Revolution have been blanked at home this season.
Not that the Revolution (5-4-7, 22 points) didn’t have chances. They twice had opportunities after Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono muffed set pieces and even earned their first penalty kick of the season.
But Toronto (10-2-4, 34 points) scored on a controversial first-half goal by Ayo Akinola, then packed in the defense and held on.
Going into the match, the Revolution, who visit New York City FC Sunday, had earned a reputation as a difficult team to beat — only three teams had fewer losses. But the Revolution’s own misfiring, a non-call by referee Nima Saghafi, and Toronto’s defensive composure, put them in a difficult position.
Toronto, which extended its unbeaten streak to six games, broke into the penalty area thrice in the opening half. The third time, Revolution defender Andrew Farrell beat Akinola to the ball, but tripped — Revolution coach Bruce Arena said Farrell was fouled — leaving Akinola free to poke a shot past Matt Turner in the 29th minute. The goal snapped the Revolution’s 213 consecutive minutes shutout streak.
The Revolution threatened in the opening half, but twice missed on shots with Bono out of position after muffing set pieces. Brandon Bye fired high (37th) and Tommy McNamara biked an attempt over the bar (45th).
Adam Buksa had a chance to equalize after Lee Nguyen earned a penalty kick off a Marky Delgado foul. But Buksa sent the penalty over the bar in the 69th minute.