Washington benches QB Dwayne Haskins, will go with Kyle Allen for Sunday’s game

Haskins has struggled at times during the team’s 1-3 start. His statistics have been OK — four touchdowns to three interceptions, 61 percent completion percentage — but Rivera has criticized his situational awareness, recognition at the line of scrimmage and ability to implement the game plan.

Alex Smith will be the backup, those people said, which means Haskins has gone from starter to third-string. When Allen takes the field against the Rams, he’ll become the 30th quarterback to start for Washington since the beginning of the 1993 season.

The benching of Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick, calls into question the team’s future at the position. Rivera had been evaluating whether he could be the team’s franchise passer. During his Monday news conference, the last time Rivera spoke publicly, he said Haskins made “some good throws” but stressed, as always, that the quarterback needed to show growth. He ended his evaluation of Haskins with a vague mention of this being a “tough” and “interesting” situation, and that the team was “looking at our circumstances right now.”

The NFC East this season is the second-worst division of the past 50 years, a half-game better through four weeks than the 1984 AFC Central (3-13). Washington, at 1-3, is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for second place behind the 1-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

“That’s something we have to talk about, something that we have to look at,” Rivera said when asked how to balance the performances of his team and the division. “We’ve got to decide what’s in our best interest going forward.

“Some people might not agree with me, but that’s fine,” Rivera said. “That’s what this is all about. For me personally, and for this football team, I’m taking my shot. I’m going to see what happens in these next four [games]. I’m here to win. Now’s an opportunity to see if we can.”

Washington traded a fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Allen last offseason. The quarterback took over after Cam Newton suffered a season-ending foot injury. In 12 games he threw 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while completing 61 percent of his passes. While Allen led the team to a 5-1 record in his first six games as a starter, things went downhill and the Panthers lost their final eight games.

Flores: Tua not ready to start

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tua Tagovailoa needs more time to be groomed for the job he was drafted to fill. “As far as him being a starter, we just don’t feel like he’s ready there just yet,” Flores said. Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter Sunday at San Francisco for the Dolphins, even though they’re 1-3 and lost last week at home to Seattle. Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback, was drafted with the fifth overall pick but has yet to take a snap. “Right now we feel like Fitz gives us the best chance to win,” Flores said … New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder. Coach Adam Gase said veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place. Darnold, who was injured last Thursday night against Denver, is week to week. The team will see how the quarterback feels after he rests this week … Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice on a limited basis for the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the fact Garoppolo is able to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle in a Week 2 win against the Jets is an encouraging sign that he will be able to play Sunday against Miami, but wouldn’t commit to it. If Garoppolo isn’t ready to play for the 49ers against the Dolphins, Shanahan isn’t ready to reveal which backup will start in his place. Nick Mullens played well during the first game Garoppolo missed, throwing for 343 yards and a touchdown in a 36-9 win over the Giants, but was pulled last week in a loss to Philadelphia. C.J. Beathard replaced him late in the 25-20 loss and went 14 for 19 for 138 yards and a TD.

Bills CB Wallace placed on IR

The Buffalo Bills placed starting cornerback Levi Wallace on injured reserve after he hurt his left ankle in Sunday’s 30-23 win at the Las Vegas Raiders. He’ll have to miss at least three weeks. Wallace has been inconsistent this year and spent the offseason competing with Josh Norman before the veteran offseason free agent addition missed the first three weeks with a left hamstring injury. Norman was activated off IR on Saturday and finished with a forced fumble, which he recovered, and four tackles in replacing Wallace … The NFL and New Orleans Saints are working on contingency plans for Monday night’s scheduled game between the Saints and Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans in the event Hurricane Delta brings severe weather to southeastern Louisiana. As of Wednesday, forecasts indicated Hurricane Delta would come ashore in Louisiana on Friday as far west as near the Texas-Louisiana border, or as far east as New Orleans. The threat of severe weather already has caused the relocation of No. 17 LSU’s game against Missouri on Saturday from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Mo.

