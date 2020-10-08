HomeFront: 4-star film, Mercury 7 astronauts, 5 South Shore bar pizzas

FILM: Through the story of a Louisiana family entangled with the justice system, Garrett Bradley’s documentary “Time” offers “a poetic rumination on atonement and endurance,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a four-star review. The film focuses on Sibil “Fox” Rich, who “has spent two decades tirelessly working for her husband’s re-sentencing and freedom” and raising their six sons. “There are no excuses for stupid choices and criminal behavior ... but only anger toward a justice system’s heavy and unequal hand.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, where fall is starting to peak with a long weekend — for those of you who still get weekends — and a holiday I’m just going to call Canadian Thanksgiving. Apparently that means a bountiful turkey dinner, but nothing’s going to stop me from imagining a buffet of poutine, meat pies, Nanaimo bars, and maple everything. Remember buffets? This week’s special is a buffet-style assortment of entertainment and culture. Here we go!

Advertisement

After rapturously reviewed runs at the Emerson Colonial Theatre and on Broadway, David Byrne’s “American Utopia” comes to HBO as “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” directed by Spike Lee. “We were touring the ‘American Utopia’ album,” the 68-year-old polymath says in a wide-ranging Q&A with Globe correspondent Ed Symkus. “I didn’t have the idea for a film at the beginning of the tour, but part-way into it, I realized this could work as a film.”

Writer-director-star Radha Blank’s Sundance sensation, “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” earns three stars from Burr “with hard-won charm and a handful of original moments.” Blank’s “quite impressive” debut “lightly fictionalizes her experiences as a playwright and comedian in New York and her struggle to be true to who she is and where she’s from while avoiding getting pigeonholed as a ‘Black woman writer.’”

Advertisement

The Boston Palestine Film Festival, which starts next week — yes, virtually — includes a slate of top-notch documentaries. Globe correspondent Peter Keough zeroes in on “four that employ inventive and sometimes experimental means to look at lives and places that most of the world has ignored or forgotten.”

“From slave ships to today’s race-based traffic stops and police shootings, the American aspiration to travel freely about the country has been denied to Black people, often in the most brutal ways,” writes Keough. “Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America,” Gretchen Sorin and Ric Burns’s documentary, tells the story “with ingenuity and thoroughness.” It airs on PBS next week.

A crowd protesting school integration attacks a car driven by a Black man. From "Driving While Black." Robert W. Kelley/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

GLOBEDOCS: The sixth annual GlobeDocs Film Festival wraps up Sunday with Frederick Wiseman’s “City Hall,” set in the nonagenarian documentarian’s hometown. Writes Burr: “[T]he movie wanders across the vast expanse of Boston, taking in neighborhoods poor and rich and middle class and seeing how the services and decisions that emanate from City Hall work their way out to the citizens.” For more information, click here.

TV: From a 21st-century perspective, “The Right Stuff” can feel like the stuff of a late-’50s reality TV show about the Mercury Seven astronauts. Drawing on Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book and the 1983 film adaptation, the eight-episode Disney+ series “focuses on how becoming overnight celebs changed the men’s lives,” says Globe TV critic Matthew GIlbert. The writing disappoints, but the production design, “with its tube TV sets, cigarettes, skinny ties, and buzzcuts, is a plus, as it so effectively captures a time before the mid-1960s colors and styles kicked in.”

Advertisement

Compared to the groundbreaking 1968 play and 1970 film “The Boys in the Band,” the new Netflix adaptation “feels less suffocating.” The cast of the Tony-winning 2018 Broadway revival — including Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto — reunites with director Joe Mantello, but this “is more than a filmed stage production,” writes Gilbert. “Having worked together onstage, the actors bring a strong lived-in feeling to their interplay.”

VISUAL ART: The European Green Belt, a literal swath of land where the figurative Iron Curtain once delineated the Soviet Union, is the subject of “A Thin Green Line: Borderlands,” by photographer and video artist Bonnie Donohue. “You can almost hear the words ‘never forget’ humming through the exhibition,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. The show is up at Kingston Gallery in the South End.

Artist and pioneering computer scientist Janice Lourie, now 90, used her background in weaving to revolutionize textile design. See the results in “Janice Lourie: The Woven Image,” virtually and (for Tufts affiliates) at Tufts University Art Galleries. “At one of the first lectures I went to in music history, I heard that rests are as important as notes,” Lourie, also a clarinetist, tells McQuaid. “It became my mission to find the meaning of that in every medium.”

“The Boston Uncornered Photo Project” unites black-and-white portraits by photographer John Huet of big names like Mayor Marty Walsh and Representative Ayanna Pressley and of former gang members. “[S]ome of them look vulnerable; some of them look proud; some of them look defiant,” Huet tells Globe correspondent Diti Kohli. “It shows where they were.” If you missed the show on Boston Common last year, head for Seaport Common by Oct. 25.

Advertisement

The alluring pigment collection at the Harvard University Art Museums is off limits even when the museums are open. The assortment of 4,000-plus color samples “is now open online, sort of,” reports the Globe’s Mark Feeney. Commentary by two staff experts “accompanies more than 30 visual presentations. Each consists of a picture of the pigment in its phial, with many presentations also including examples of artworks from Harvard’s collection.”

Yes, thank you, Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, we would love a little wordplay with our public art. Thanks to the BID’s “Tasteful Boston” project, utility boxes around downtown are “brimming with fresh food and fresh paint,” reports Globe correspondent Kevin G. Andrade. “The initiative turns ugly utility boxes into canvases that celebrate the area’s history and culture through food.”

Mark Shanahan Aram Boghosian/for The Boston Globe

PODCASTS: Catch up on the new podcast “Mr. 80 Percent,” about Globe reporter Mark Shanahan’s experience with prostate cancer. Shanahan calls the six-episode series — the first five are available wherever you get your podcasts — “a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny story about a disease that affects millions of men.” Send the kids out of the room and listen to the trailer here.

Advertisement

The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age,” about the relationship lessons we learn at different stages of life. It features stories of people from 17 to 70 tangling with the question “What does love mean at different ages?”

MUSIC: “Singers are really used to performing when they don’t feel 100 percent,” soprano Amanda Forsythe, who fell ill during a February engagement at the London Opera House, tells the Globe’s Zoë Madonna. You can guess the plot twist. Now recovered from COVID, Forsythe is a featured soloist in next week’s virtual Handel and Haydn Society concert, “The Magic of Vivaldi.” Says the Belmont resident: “I consider us lucky to live in a place where everyone’s taking this seriously.”

Rock-folk band Darlingside scattered when the pandemic hit but continued to make music. The result is the album “Fish Pond Fish,” which Globe correspondent Lauren Daley compares to “pure soul-balm for anxiety-ridden quarantined nights — four-part harmonies to rival CSNY in their young and eager years.” Says bassist Dave Senft: “We’ve been singing together for such a long time, we do have a process down. ... But it was tricky, for sure.”

THEATER: Voting-themed entertainment and information are in the spotlight at Central Square Theater’s Act Up & Vote Festival, through Sunday at the outdoor venue Starlight Square. “It’s not just about voting, it’s also the acting up part,” the theater’s education manager, Kourtney Adams, tells Globe correspondent Grace Griffin. “The idea was to activate and amplify the very things our young folks are interested in.”

Halloween is going to look different this year. Christine Glade/stock.adobe.com

PARENTING: The Globe’s new In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times — including the impact of COVID-19 on parents, especially mothers. Sign up for the newsletter here.

The autumn rituals of apple picking, pumpkin patch visiting, and cider doughnut devouring have returned, with pandemic precautions in force. “[W]ear your mask, stay socially distanced, most ask that you book in advance (especially for weekends), and don’t bring your own bags,” writes Globe correspondent Lauren Daley, who has the scoop on eight delicious destinations.

BOOKS: Rutger Bregman’s “Humankind: A Hopeful History,” newly translated into English, “mines everything from evolutionary anthropology to Enlightenment philosophy and 20th-century history to argue for our better nature,” writes the Globe’s Christy DeSmith. In a Q&A, the Dutch author discusses mining history to find evidence for his “more hopeful view of human nature.”

Considering “JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956,” by Harvard professor Fredrik Logevall, Globe reviewer David M. Shribman wonders why we need “yet another biography” of the 35th president. “Because this book is very good. ... Misty-eyed Kennedy acolytes of a certain age will read it and weep. Modern, less romantic readers will read it and reap the benefit of Logevall’s acuity.”

FOOD & DINING: To your list of quarantine cuisine phenomena, add South Shore bar pizza. Late spring “was the perfect moment to longingly debate bar pizza with strangers online,” writes the Globe’s Devra First. “Why do so many people care so much about a quirky style of pizza that exists nowhere but the swath of land between Routes 3A and 138? Because what we talk about when we talk about pizza is so much more. It’s family. It’s childhood. It’s tribe.” Hungry? First rounds up “five places with strong followings and proven pizzas.”

Pizzas at the Lynwood Cafe in Randolph. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“You know that dinner on your lap means nothing drippy or hard to eat,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian, who’s been watching a lot of TV (sound familiar?). With cold weather settling in, now’s the time to reacquaint yourself with the joys of a good baked potato. “It’s ridiculous how good something that simple can be.”

COMEDY: Somewhat unexpectedly (because I was thinking about South Shore bars?), the pie in the podcast name “Two Boston Guys Whack Up a Pie” isn’t pizza. Tony V and Jimmy Dunn discuss their new stand-up special, “Two Boston Guys,” with Globe correspondent Nick A. Zaino III. Says Tony V: “We try to make the material accessible to everybody, while still showcasing Boston, which is every bit a character in our lives as much as anything else.”

BUT REALLY: Two questions as we count down to the Massachusetts voter registration deadline on Oct. 24: Are you registered? Are you sure?

We’re still getting used to our new “Sliding Doors”-style existence — in another version of this story, you’re picking out a Halloween costume, not watching the final weekend of the French Open — but it feels a little easier every day. Enjoy roaming around outdoors in relatively few layers while you can, and wear your mask and wash your hands!