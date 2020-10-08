At Kingston Gallery, a visit to verdant lands haunted by the Iron Curtain

There are still traces of the Iron Curtain along the European Green Belt, the 12,500-kilometerband along borders between the former Soviet Union and Europe. In “A Thin Green Line: Borderlands” at Kingston Gallery, photographer and video artist Bonnie Donohue documents the now porous boundary, and mulls over the blunt force of militarized zones.

You can almost hear the words “never forget” humming through the exhibition, particularly in the video installation “A Thin Green Line.” The video in the darkened room features bucolic images of placid riverways and farmland.

But ghosts appear along the sides of the gallery in a series of reproductions from German border guard training manuals with early facial recognition exercises — mug shots of faces that sort of match, but not really — sandwiching old black-and-white shots of border walls. The disquieting juxtaposition raises questions: Who were these people? Were they trying to cross the border, which today looks so serene and open? What happened to them?