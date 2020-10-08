Poet Louise Glück — a ‘guiding spirit’ for many writers — awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for literature

Glück, a long-time Cambridge resident, is the author of 12 collections of poetry, including “The Wild Iris,” which won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize in poetry. With Thursday’s announcement, however, she has earned what many regard as literature’s highest honor.

The academy praised Glück, 77, “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal,” adding that she is “a poet of radical change and rebirth, where the leap forward is made from a deep sense of loss.” —

The American poet Louise Glück, whose work often harnesses the power of myth to grapple with age-old human concerns, has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for literature, the Swedish Academy announced Thursday.

Glück, who learned the news by phone early Thursday morning, said she was still in a state of “turbulence and agitation,” with photographers camped out in front of her condominium.

“It’s only been in my head for a few hours,” she said. “I think it gets absorbed. I think you go back to worrying about whatever it is that you worry about.”

Former US poet laureate Robert Pinsky, a longtime friend and colleague of Glück, praised the intelligence, clarity, and power of her verse.

“She thinks, with tremendous lucidity, about motives, conscious and unconscious, her own and those of others,” Pinsky said in an email. “That intense understanding produces that penetrating style. Tempting to copy, for young poets, but almost impossible to match.”

Born in New York in 1943, Glück gained notoriety in 1968 with her first volume of poetry, “Firstborn,” quickly cementing her reputation as a poet of remarkable technical precision, deploying straightforward language to get at the heart of deep-seated human concerns: loneliness, rejection, divorce, death.

In the years since, her poetry has won a number of awards, including a National Book Critics Circle Award for her 1985 volume, “The Triumph of Achilles,” and the 2014 National Book Award for “Faithful and Virtuous Night.” But it is her Pulitzer Prize-winning collection, “The Wild Iris,” for which she is perhaps best known.

“Few poets have tried as hard as she has not to repeat herself. And her strongest books are really different from one another,” said Stephanie Burt, an English professor at Harvard University. “She’s someone you can read straight through without getting bored, even though every page sounds like her.”

The 2020 award, which includes a roughly $1.1 million cash prize, comes after several years of controversy.

The award was postponed in 2018 after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, sparking a mass exodus of members.

The academy named two laureates last year, with the 2018 prize going to Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk and the 2019 award to Austria’s Peter Handke, a controversial choice given the writer’s support for the Serbs during the 1990s Balkan wars.

Several countries including Albania, Bosnia, and Turkey boycotted the Nobel awards ceremony in protest, and a member of the committee that nominates candidates for the literature prize resigned.

Fellow poet Dan Chiasson said that although the recent awards have been “kind of baffling or even upsetting,” Glück has been a “guiding spirit” in the lives of many writers.

“She’s a poet that people who read only poetry read, and she’s a poet that people who don’t read [much] poetry read,” said Chiasson, who added that Glück has become a fixture in Cambridge. “She’s been living in Cambridge since the late 90s. I’m thinking of all the waiters and cab drivers and neighborhood people who’ve come to know her.”

Glück, who said she will go long periods without writing rather than repeat herself, said she hoped the award would be “absorbed.”

“Every book should feel like an adventure. It should be a new angle of vision, a new set of tones,” she said, adding that she’d recently submitted a new collection to her publisher. “I crave it. I wait for it, and oftentimes I wait a long, long, long time.”

