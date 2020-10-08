A pre-‘West Wing’ reunion reunion on ‘Late Show’ with Colbert

I’m surprisingly hungry for “The West Wing” cast reunion, which is scheduled for Oct. 15 on HBO Max. I know it will be corny, I know the strains of that theme music are going to try to make me cry. I know it’s going to try to rub my nose in the differences between the Bartlet administration and the Trump administration. But I don’t care. Bring it on.
Called “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,” the special will feature the cast performing an episode of the series from its original run called “Hartsfield’s Landing.” The episode, which originally aired in 2002, features staff chess games along with President Bartlet’s figurative game of chess with the Chinese.
It will be performed on stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, and it will feature Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen. Who’ll play Leo McGarry, Bartlet’s chief of staff, since actor John Spencer died in 2005? None other than Sterling K. Brown.
Other guests will show up, during breaks in “Hartsfield Landing,” including Michelle Obama, show creator Aaron Sorkin, Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the Avett Brothers.
In the meantime, you can see some of the gang — Janney, Schiff, Sheen, Whitford, and Sorkin — on Friday night. They’ll be promoting the special on CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
