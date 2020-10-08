A pre-‘West Wing’ reunion reunion on ‘Late Show’ with Colbert

I’m surprisingly hungry for “The West Wing” cast reunion, which is scheduled for Oct. 15 on HBO Max. I know it will be corny, I know the strains of that theme music are going to try to make me cry. I know it’s going to try to rub my nose in the differences between the Bartlet administration and the Trump administration. But I don’t care. Bring it on.

Called “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,” the special will feature the cast performing an episode of the series from its original run called “Hartsfield’s Landing.” The episode, which originally aired in 2002, features staff chess games along with President Bartlet’s figurative game of chess with the Chinese.