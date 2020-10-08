What’s happening in the arts world

LENNON TRIBUTE There was no way this annual New York tribute to John Lennon would miss his 80th birthday — and it’s going digital with a selection of highlights from past years and new performances. Jackson Browne, Patti Smith, and Rosanne Cash are among those who’ll deliver their takes on Lennon’s tunes. Viewable Oct. 9, 7 p.m., through Oct. 12, midnight. www.lennontribute.org





FUTURE ISLANDS The moody synthpop trio heralds the arrival of new album “As Long as You Are” with an online concert from their hometown of Baltimore. This concert of new tracks and old favorites will be the band’s only live show of the year. Oct. 9, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. https://future-islands.com

Classical

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY H+H celebrates the music of Vivaldi with a virtual concert of sparkling chamber works for period instruments, featuring four principal players and special guest, Belmont soprano Amanda Forsythe. Recorded at GBH’s Fraser Performance Studio. Free with suggested donation. Oct. 13, available 3 p.m. handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts





ARTS

Theater

THE MOTH MAINSTAGE: ON THIN ICE — LIVE-STREAMED FROM THE WILBUR Ali Al Abdullatif, Julie Pryor, and Kristin Huang are among the storytellers who will take the Wilbur Theatre stage to recount true personal tales in a livestreamed, wordily titled Moth storytelling show. Hosted by Tara Clancy, and presented by The Moth in partnership with the Wilbur and WGBH. Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. $18 per household. https://bit.ly/2Gxl8fS





PERICLES When Pericles solves a riddle to earn the hand of the daughter of Antiochus, the ruler of Antioch, the answer is one that makes him a target of the king. “Pericles” is generally believed to have been coauthored by Shakespeare with George Wilkins, described by Harold Bloom as “a lowlife hack.” Shakespeare & Company’s outdoor staged reading of the play will feature Nick Nudler as Pericles; Kirsten Peacock as both his wife, Thaisa, and their daughter, Marina; Christopher Brophy as Antiochus; Devante Owens as Cleon; Rory Hammond as Dionysa; Madeleine Rose Maggio as Bawd; and Glenn Barrett as Gower. At Wooden O Theatre, Shakespeare & Company, Lenox. Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. $22. web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10577521

Dance

BLACK DANCE BOSTON: RACINES BLACK DANCE FESTIVAL Created in 2016 by artists Baindu Conté-Coomber, Marianne Harkless Diabate, and McKersin Previlus, this dance festival brings together performers embracing a variety of dance styles connected to their African roots that have had a major influence on American culture. This fourth incarnation features programming by Boston-area artists curated by Diabate. Oct. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Free. Starlight Square, Cambridge. https://www.starlightsquare.org/events





MOVING STORIES American Ballet Theatre just aired this mini film festival live as a fund-raiser, and now footage is available on the company’s YouTube channel. The project features eight short films of original choreography by ABT artists, ranging from the darkly dramatic to Eric Tamm’s adorable backyard romp. Each of the two roughly hourlong parts is followed by a roundtable discussion with the creators. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHWzHQb-KlMeAU9t2uANQhA

Visual Arts

LEDELLE MOE: WHEN Massive stone heads lay on the floor of Mass MoCA’s biggest gallery, like the ruins of a fallen empire. Moe, a South African artist, began contemplating ruins more than two decades ago. For her, ruins are appropriately contemporary in a time of serious tumult. Through January 2021. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, North Adams. 413-662-2111, massmoca.org.

PAPAY SOLOMON: NIGHTMARES AMERICANA This show responds to this moment of reckoning with racism in America. “As a first-generation immigrant from an African country, who has in many ways assimilated,” writes Solomon, a painter originally from Guinea, “I am the nightmare in Trump’s America.” His high-keyed realist portraits depict people like him as the antithesis of nightmares — proud, thoughtful, and graceful. Through Nov. 28. Steven Zevitas Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-778-5265, www.stevenzevitasgallery.com

EVENTS

Comedy

FALL INTO LAUGHTER Laugh Boston jumps into the mix of online stand-up shows with this packed lineup including Christine Hurley, Will Noonan, Sam Ike, Drew Dunn (a “New Face” at the 2019 Just for Laughs Festival), and Jimmy Cash. Oct. 9, 8 p.m. $15. www.laughboston.com





WORD BARN MEADOW COMEDY NIGHT A short drive north of Boston in Exeter, N.H., the Word Barn is hosting open-air events live, featuring Corey Rodrigues, Kathe Farris, Tom Spohn, and Danny Killea, hosted by John and Sara Day. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Oct. 10, 7 p.m. $12-$30. The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter, N.H. www.thewordbarn.com





GENUINE NONSENSE WITH KELLY MACFARLAND The effervescent and ever-funny MacFarland hosts this weekly talk show featuring one guest she knows, one complete stranger picked by her producers, plus character comedy and inspirational Web videos. This week’s guest is Josh Gondelman. Oct. 12, 10 p.m. Free. www.twitch.tv/2mbstudios

Family

AQUARIUM AFTER DARK Slip on your pajamas and head down to the New England Aquarium this Friday for a truly special evening. Every Friday in October, the museum is offering after dark viewing hours of your favorite animals, including but not limited to the penguins, fish, sea lions, and Myrtle the Turtle. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Oct. 9, 6-8 p.m. $32 per adult, $23 per child. https://www.neaq.org/





CORN MAZE AND BBQ Get lost this Columbus Day weekend at the Davis Mega Maze in Sterling. Spend anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours navigating the massive 8-acre maze, featuring nearly 3 miles of puzzling networks. If you find yourself hungry afterward, you’re in luck, as they serve Kansas City-style BBQ and apple cider doughnuts on site. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Oct. 10-11, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. $25 per adult, $20 per child. https://davismegamaze.com/

