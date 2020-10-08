Dutch robotics company opens new US HQ in Canton, following pledge of $1.8M in state aid

Prodrive hosted a small group of socially distanced employees, joined by a few government officials, at the Dutch robotics company’s new North American headquarters and factory on University Road in Canton. Baker beamed in via a videoconference line, as did Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and company cofounder Pieter Janssen . A robot — specifically an “Automated Guided Vehicle” — rolled across the factory floor to deliver two pairs of scissors, though two people did the actual cutting.

The “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic brings a new kind of ribbon-cutting ceremony for elected officials such as Governor Charlie Baker. Consider the “hybrid” approach adopted by Prodrive Technologies on Thursday.

“In times like this, when there’s so much gloom and doom out there about so many things, it’s nice to have a chance to be able to tip my hat to a company and to a group of people who are bringing optimism, drive, and possibility, and moving forward with respect to their dreams, their vision,” Baker said.

Karel van Gerven, Prodrive’s chief financial officer, said in an e-mail that the company has leased 107,000 square feet at the site, and plans to employ at least 150 people there within the next five years. For now, about 25 people are based at the facility, with teams of about 10 people rotating in at any one time. (The company is “intensely recruiting” to fill additional jobs now, van Gerven said.) Prodrive moved employees from an office in Cambridge to the Canton facility over the past year.

The Baker administration is also an investor, of sorts: In 2019, the state Economic Assistance Coordinating Council approved $1.825 million in tax credits to help subsidize the Prodrive project. The company, in turn, agreed to hire 146 new employees in Canton over time and to invest $21.5 million in the facility.

The Prodrive plant will design and make electronics for the semiconductor and medical sectors, among other things. Van Gerven said the company was drawn to Massachusetts because of the top universities such as Harvard and MIT, the technology talent, and the numerous accelerators and incubators here.

The company had initially planned on a much larger facility, as the hoped-for anchor commercial tenant for the redevelopment of the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station. But ongoing delays in that star-crossed development prompted Prodrive to look elsewhere, particularly as it lined up new customers in the United States.

Among the local dignitaries on hand Thursday were state Representative Bill Galvin and state Senator Walter Timilty, dressed in lab coats like the Prodrive employees. Baker joked that the two lawmakers looked “way smarter wearing those white clothes” and added: “Maybe we should wear one of those white coats when we’re out in public.” The off-the-cuff remarks drew a smattering of laughs from the small group gathered on the factory floor.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.