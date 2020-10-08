Ex-fundraiser for Trump, RNC charged over foreign lobbying

Jho Low, a Malaysian fugitive and the accused mastermind of the 1MDB fraud, initially paid Broidy $6 million to lobby the Justice Department to stop its investigation and promised an additional $75 million if the lobbying succeeded, the filing said. Broidy is charged with conspiring to lobby for a foreign national without registering.

Broidy participated in a scheme to illegally lobby the Trump administration to stop investigating the embezzlement scandal at the 1MDB Malaysian state investment fund, according to charging documents unsealed on Wednesday.

(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Broidy, a former top political fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been charged as part of a wide-ranging federal probe into back-channel efforts to influence the U.S. government on behalf of foreign interests.

Advertisement

The charges against Broidy were detailed in a criminal information, which often precedes a guilty plea.

Two other people involved in the scheme have already pleaded guilty: George Higginbotham, a former Justice Department official, and Nickie Mali Lum Davis, a Broidy business associate. She admitted in August that she illegally lobbied the U.S. government to end the 1MDB probe and, separately, to return Guo Wengui, the wealthy Chinese exile who has been a vocal critic of his home country’s government.

Broidy, who made his fortune in venture capital, is the latest Republican-aligned operative to be charged with crimes in recent weeks. Steve Bannon, the onetime head of Trump’s 2016 campaign for president, was on Guo’s yacht off the coast of Connecticut when he was arrested in August and charged with conspiring to siphon hundreds of thousands of dollars from a campaign to raise funds for a wall on the U.S.’s southern border.

More than a decade ago, Broidy pleaded guilty in New York to making almost $1 million in illegal payments to state officials so they would steer $250 million in state pension money to a Broidy fund. After agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors, his charges were reduced to a misdemeanor.

Advertisement

Broidy held a top role on Trump’s presidential inaugural committee and was a deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee from 2017 to early 2018. Then he stepped down and said he had agreed to pay $1.6 million to a former Playboy model who became pregnant during an affair. That agreement was brokered by Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, who was also a deputy finance chairman of the RNC.

He also worked closely with George Nader, a convicted pedophile and adviser to the United Arab Emirates, to promote issues important to that country, documents seen by Bloomberg News show.

In 2017, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other allied countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, alleging the country supports terrorism, which Qatar denies. Broidy has claimed he was targeted by Qatar in an email hack.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.