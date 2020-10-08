Morgan Stanley buying Boston-based Eaton Vance in deal valued at $7B

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley is buying the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion.

Eaton Vance, based in Boston, has over $500 billion in assets under management.

Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said in a prepared statement Thursday that Eaton Vance will add more fee-based revenues to its investment banking and institutional securities franchise. The deal will give Morgan Stanley's investment management arm approximately $1.2 trillion of assets under management and more than $5 billion of combined revenues.