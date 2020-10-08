He saw another man’s nude pics on my phone

I apologized and told him that nothing happened with that man, as he has a wife and kids. I’m back living at home now, and we do video calls and talk every day — like normal couples — but I noticed that he’s been distant. Eventually he admitted that the pics still stressed him and that he’s not over it. He says, “I’ve been thinking about it, and I know you haven’t been truthful with me ... but it’s fine.”

Q. My boyfriend and I started dating last year and things have been fine. During this pandemic I went to stay with him where he works and wound up living with him for five months. The last week I was there, he was holding my phone and it just so happened that a guy from my past sent me nude pictures with the caption “I miss u.” Things have been tense ever since.

Advertisement

I love him and I don’t want to lose him. We have planned a lot for our future. He is the most generous, humble, and loving man. How do I make him believe me?

IT’S NOT FINE





A. First, I have to wonder why he was holding your phone. Was it in his hand because you needed someone to carry it, or was he looking for evidence of a problem? I guess I just want you to think about whether there were trust issues before this incident.

Second, what does he know about your history? You don’t have to tell a partner everything about your past — you’re entitled to privacy — but maybe he’d better understand what happened here if you told him more about what you were doing before the two of you met. Was this married man pursuing you? Were you interested and texting back? Is the married guy a creep — and what exactly does he miss? It sounds like your boyfriend might benefit from hearing the full narrative, if you feel comfortable telling it. You can also ask him what he means when he says “it’s fine.” Is he saying that he’s OK with you protecting your privacy? Or is he being passive-aggressive about the perceived dishonesty? It’s time to unpack.

Advertisement

You ask how to make him believe you, and I think it could happen over time. It might take a while for him to shake off what he saw, contextualize it, and delete that mental picture. But if he can’t move on from it and you continue to feel estranged, the relationship isn’t what you need it to be. Future plans rely on the ability to talk about uncomfortable things and move past them.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Oh, no. Just no. If your letter is the full story, then there is no more truth for him to know. Someone from your past sent you an unsolicited pic. Your current boyfriend is holding this over you and (it sounds like) he is never going to let this go. Every time he is feeling insecure about something, “but that time you got naked pics!” is going to get thrown in your face. If he can’t let this go, then you are going to have to let him go.

ENJOYEVERYSANDWICH





He’s probably having a hard time believing that a guy you never touched and haven’t spoken to in a year [would] send an “I miss you” [nude] pic.

Advertisement

CONCERNEDCITIZENONDUTY





^Sure, but can’t blame HER if it was before she met her current guy?

QUADROPENTA





Is it true that nothing happened? If so, why is he sending you nudes? If you want to revive this relationship, you need to come clean. Like, completely clean. Because if you can’t be honest now, then there’s no basis for a future.

MAJORISSUES





A friend of mine got late night texts/sexts from an ex who has been married for a few years (they dated many years back). It can happen that the recipient is innocent, but the letter writer’s story doesn’t really add up.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





Sorry, I wouldn’t believe you either.

JOERILLA

Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send your own letter to loveletters@globe.com.