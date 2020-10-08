Servia opens in the Financial District, Stoddard’s signs off, and Saloon resurfaces

The South End’s Atlántico (600 Harrison Ave. at Malden Street), the latest from Select Oyster Bar and Grand Tour ’s Michael Serpa, is slated to open in the coming days. Enjoy Spanish and Portuguese tapas with a seafood focus, or stop into an all-day cafe for coffee and pastries. Cocktails focus on gin, sherry, and vermouth.

Openings : Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Servia opens in the Financial District (126 State St. at Chatham Row) with quick-service breakfast and lunch beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and dinner starting on Monday, Oct. 19. It serves meze and “pitza” — a combination of Italian pizza and Turkish pide. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m.; lunch starts at 11 a.m.; and dinner starts at 4 p.m.

Reopenings: Saloon has returned to Somerville’s Davis Square: Visit the subterranean space adjacent to Foundry on Elm (255 Elm St. at Chester Street) for classic cocktails (and 120-plus whiskeys), bar snacks, and light meals. Duck in Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m.; reservations are encouraged and walk-in availability is limited.

Brunches: Encore Boston Harbor’s On Deck Burger Bar (1 Broadway, Everett) now serves weekend brunch; visit from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for clam dip, smoked salmon, cheesesteak-and-egg tater tots, and crab cake Benedict. Drown your sorrows with 24-ounce Bloody Marys festooned with your choice of toppings: meat-and-cheese skewers, bacon, and shrimp, and prepare to hibernate for winter.

Closings: Stoddard’s Fine Food & Ale has closed in Downtown Crossing after 11 years in business (48 Temple Place at Washington Street). It was known for comfort food and craft cocktails tucked away in a historic 1868 building that once housed a corset shop.

“It’s time to say goodbye. You were once simply a thought with so many layers, so much history deeply rooted in our wonderful city. From the original railroad tracks we used as footrests, to the steel mezzanine we pulled out of the original Filene’s Basement, to the multitude of artifacts we dug out of the floorboards when this wonderful revival building had to be unearthed, to John L. Sullivan’s original signature, I truly will miss this place,” wrote partner Frankie Stavrianopoulos in a message to the Globe. “Stoddard’s Fine Food & Ale will be remembered by many, and will be the embodiment of Old World Boston in a New World, forever.”

