150 pounds of old ammunition found a vacant Cohasset home

It’s not known who owned the ammunition or how long it had been there.

A contractor who was working on the home on Jerusalem Road on Monday found numerous 5-gallon buckets filled with the ammunition, Cohasset police said in a press release.

Old shotgun, rifle and handgun ammunition weighing 150 pounds was found in a vacant home in Cohasset and safely disposed of during a controlled burn at the town’s public works facility, police announced Thursday.

“The ammunition was decaying, and black powder was leaking from most of the ammo,” the release said.

The state fire marshal’s office was notified and photos of the ammunition were sent to the State Police bomb squad, police said.

The ammunition was taken by a dump truck filled with sand to a garage at the Department of Public Works where it was placed inside an empty dumpster.

Officials conducted a controlled burn to dispose of the ammunition, the release said.

Police Chief William Quigley said in the release that the contractor did the right thing by calling police.

“I applaud the contractor for his decision to contact police right away upon finding the ammo, and for our officers and state officials for handling the situation in a timely and efficient manner,” Quigley said.

