Alumna says she was bullied by UNH professor who allegedly posed as a woman of color on Twitter

Chaput liked one of Ul-Hasan’s replies to the account and thought nothing of it, until an hour later, when The Science Femme apparently decided to go after her, too. The Science Femme found a photo that Chaput had taken of herself at work and posted on Twitter. In a series of tweets, The Science Femme told Chaput the over-the-ear headphones she was wearing in her photo violated Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, and tagged the Twitter accounts of OSHA, Chaput’s supervisor, North Carolina State, and the university’s plant and microbiology department.

Gina Chaput, a molecular microbiologist and post-doctoral researcher at North Carolina State University, was scrolling through Twitter in late September when she liked an innocuous tweet by another young female scientist, Sabah Ul-Hasan, a bioinformatics researcher in California. A notoriously antagonistic account, posting under the name “The Science Femme, Woman in STEM,” had been trolling Ul-Hasan in the replies of a Tweet she wrote about the struggles of being a “ ‘nice’ minority scientist.”

“I just immediately panicked,” Chaput, 29, told the Globe. “It scared me. I didn’t know what their intent was — obviously, not good. It was clearly malicious.”

Two days later, internet sleuths appeared to have pieced together the identity of The Science Femme, who tweeted under the handle @piney_the. The Science Femme often claimed to be an immigrant woman of color to attack other users and deflect against accusations of racism, transphobia, and misogyny. But The Science Femme, they alleged, was actually a white, male assistant professor of chemistry at the University of New Hampshire.

The alleged deception is the latest in a string of scandals among white academics accused of posing as people of color.

Asked this week about the allegations, UNH spokeswoman Erika Mantz said in a statement that the university is investigating the situation and is “deeply troubled by what we’ve learned so far.” Mantz did not refer to the faculty member at the center of the scandal by name. She said the employee is “on leave and not in the classroom.”

When she heard the allegations about the UNH professor, Chaput, who completed her undergraduate education at UNH in 2013, was appalled.

“I’m an alumna from UNH and UNH was such a big part of my life and really influenced my research and why I want to be in academia,” she said. “Knowing that a professor there is going after junior researchers is awful. It’s just horrifying.”

The accused professor did not return requests for comment. His personal Twitter account and alleged alias, The Science Femme, have since been deleted, as have the Twitter and Facebook accounts for the UNH chemistry department.

Glen Miller, chair of the UNH chemistry department, told the Globe in an e-mail he has been “specifically instructed not to speak publicly about this matter.” But according to an internal e-mail he wrote to the department that has been shared with the Associated Press and other outlets, Miller conceded the Twitter account belonged to the professor who had been accused.

The Science Femme’s Tweets, Miller reportedly acknowledged in his e-mail to faculty, “ranged from unfortunate to hurtful to deeply offensive.” Still, Miller wrote, “I wish to give him an opportunity to repair the damage and move forward, difficult as that may be.”

The Science Femme routinely derided diversity and inclusion efforts, “wokeness” in science, and transgender people. The account also took credit for “killing my [department’s] woke statement on social unrest” following the death of George Floyd by removing “all woke terminology...including anti-racism, white supremacy, white privilege, and claims of systemic racism.” In its last days, the account also harassed another woman working in science and blamed her for the suicide of University of North Carolina Wilmington professor Mike Adams.

Chaput said she had reached out Miller, her former organic chemistry professor who previously offered her professional advice, about her experience with The Science Femme. She said Miller offered to pass along her e-mail to the dean. So far, she remains disappointed with Miller’s e-mail to the department and UNH’s response.

“ ‘Devastated’ does not really describe how I felt,” Chaput said. “I felt very betrayed seeing someone I viewed so highly all of the sudden want to protect an individual who allegedly attacked one of his previous students. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Chaput is one of more than 800 signatories calling for the professor’s termination on a Change.org petition. If she were still a student at UNH, Chaput said she would not feel comfortable as long as the professor is still employed there.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Chaput said, “and he’s shown already he takes his beliefs and puts them into action by trying to taint reputations and the careers of [people of color], disabled, transgender, and women experts in STEM.”

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.