Boston teachers union seeking injunction over right to teach remotely when coronavirus rate is above 4 percent

Boston officials delayed the next phase in the school reopening plan Wednesday as the city’s coronavirus positivity rate hit 4.1 percent, but kept school buildings open for high-needs students who have already returned. High-needs students, who began returning to school buildings on Oct. 1, include those with severe disabilities, limited English background, and those facing homelessness or involvement with child protective services.

The Boston Teachers Union is seeking injunctive relief over the city’s decision to continue requiring some educators to report to school buildings, despite an agreement that the school district would transition to fully remote learning if the city’s coronavirus positivity rate rises above 4 percent.

Advertisement

Following the announcement, Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius told educators and staff members that anyone who provides services for those students is expected to continue reporting to school. But union president Jessica Tang said in-person work for members will be optional until the coronavirus positivity rate falls below 4 percent again.

“We strongly object to the superintendent’s message yesterday which threatened disciplinary action towards members who exercise their rights in the MOA [Memorandum of Agreement] agreement that the city and district negotiated and signed on to,” union leaders wrote in a statement Thursday. “It is our belief that such actions, if taken, would be an illegal violation of the MOA agreement.”

School officials and the teachers union disagree on the interpretation of a clause in their back-to-school agreement which reads: “If the citywide COVID-19 positivity rate rises above 4% citywide, BPS will transition to full remote learning for all students and BTU bargaining unit members will have the option to be remote as well. When the Boston Public Health Commission or other City or State authority determines that the school district can reopen, BTU bargaining unit members will be expected to return to BPS buildings.”

Advertisement

The teachers union argues that because the rate has risen to 4.1 percent, all educators should have the option to teach remotely. The district, however, argues that because the Boston Public Health Commission determined it is safe for schools to be open, staff members providing services to high-needs students must be there in person.

“We feel that the superintendent’s threats of discipline constitute an effort to intimidate educators – and that those efforts are at odds with our agreement, and highly inappropriate at a time during which positivity rates are as high as 8% in some of our Boston neighborhoods and when we have confirmed positive cases in our schools,” union leaders wrote.

Allison Doherty, a Fenway High School teacher who teaches students with autism, decided to stay home and teach remotely on Thursday to “stand in solidarity with people who didn’t want to go in because they were afraid.”

Only about 15 students have returned to Doherty’s school during the first wave of reopening, she estimated. She teaches a self-contained class of eight students, and two decided to stick with fully remote learning. Of the other six who chose hybrid, one student was put in the Monday-Tuesday cohort, and the five others were put in the Thursday-Friday cohort. (No students attend school on Wednesdays.)

That means that on Mondays and Tuesdays, six or more staff members can be in her classroom — all to teach a single student.

Boston Public Schools should be “allowing schools to be able to staff in a way that makes sense so you’re not having six teachers come in for one class or 60 teachers come in for a small amount of students,” Doherty said. “We want to prevent the spread."

Advertisement

Doherty described the disagreement with school officials as disrespectful and hurtful.

“We feel completely betrayed,” she said. “Everyone is irate and scared and feels disrespected. They’re trying to pit parents and teachers against each other, and that’s just not fair. We want to be there for the kids.”





Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.