Boston’s exam schools may drop entrance test for one year

“It [is] not fair nor feasible to administer an exam,” said Tanisha Sullivan, co-chair of the exam school admissions working group, referring to the logistics of testing while families are social distancing and the disparate impact the pandemic has had on low-income, Black, and Latino households.

A Boston school committee task force is recommending the district suspend the entrance exam for one year and decide eligibility and acceptance using grades, MCAS scores, and zip codes.

Students wishing to attend Boston’s coveted exam schools next year may not have to take an admissions test.

Although school officials and Sullivan were adamant the change would be temporary, suspending the test and using zip codes to ensure geographic and socioeconomic diversity is one of the boldest moves in decades to change the admissions process.

The recommendation, backed by the superintendent, will be presented at tonight’s school committee meeting and will be up for a vote later this month.

The plan would award 20 percent of exam school seats based exclusively on grades. The remaining 80 percent of seats would be awarded based on grades and zip code, with the largest number going to the neighborhood with the largest proportion of the city’s school age children.

With more than 12 percent of the city’s children, the 02124 zip code of Dorchester would get the most seats under the proposal. That includes the Codman Square and Ashmont neighborhoods. Back Bay has the smallest percentage of the city’s schoolchildren.

School Committee chair Michael Loconto called the proposal “an elegant solution” that “creates equity of access across the city while preserving traditional notions of merit.”

“It’s the next best step in creating equity” in the district, said Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

Until last fall, Boston used the Independent School Entrance Exam and grade point average to decide admission. The district ended its contract with the makers of the ISEE in the spring after a public disagreement. Boston planned to use a new test this fall administered by NWEA.

Civil rights groups argued the pandemic and remote schooling made it impossible to maintain the usual admissions process, and doing so would exacerbate existing disparities at the schools.

According to district data, Black students make up just 8 percent of students at Boston Latin School while Latino students are 13 percent of the school’s enrollment. Overall, Black and Latino students represent more than 70 percent of the school district’s student population of more than 53,000. Latin Academy and the O’Bryant have much larger percentages of Black and Latino students.

“We had to think pretty differently about our admissions process this year . . . so everyone would have a shot at our three exam schools,” said Cassellius.

Bianca Vázquez Toness can be reached at bianca.toness@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @biancavtoness.