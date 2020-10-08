Fire that left Cambridge woman dead appears accidental, authorities say

Neighbors reported the blaze at 34 Buckingham St. around 5:22 a.m. Wednesday, the statement said, and it went to three alarms. Firefighters rescued the victim, believed to be the sole resident of the single-family home, but she later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, officials said.

The news came in a statement from the state Department of Fire Services and the Cambridge fire department.

Investigators believe the three-alarm fire that claimed the life of a Cambridge woman Wednesday was accidental, authorities said Thursday.

In addition, three firefighters suffered injuries and were treated and released at an area hospital, according to the statement, which didn’t name the woman or provide her age. Identification’s being withheld pending family notification, officials said.

The fire, the statement said, started in a second-floor bedroom, and damage to the home was extensive. An electric blanket was plugged in on the floor, and an extension cord was plugged into a wall air conditioner, the statement said.

Possible causes of the fire include an electrical malfunction of the blanket, or an issue with the extension chord or electrical outlet, officials said, adding that the woman often used candles in her room. There’s no indication the blaze was intentionally set, the statement said, but since there are several potential causes, the official cause will remain undetermined but considered accidental.

“On behalf of the city of Cambridge and our firefighters, I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family of the victim,” said acting Cambridge Fire Chief Gerard E. Mahoney in a statement. "This tragic fire occurred in the middle of Fire Prevention Week, where we ask everyone to test their smoke alarms and make sure that they are less than 10 years old. Having working smoke alarms and practicing a home escape plan can greatly increase your chances of surviving a fire.”

Authorities said the firefighters first on scene didn’t hear smoke alarms sounding, and none were found. It appears the fire burned for a while before it shot out the windows, catching the attention of neighbors, according to the statement.

“If you have a hearing impairment or have developed a hearing loss, consider installing alarms with lights and bed shakers," said state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in the statement. "There are many adaptive alarm systems available that work in conjunction with the smoke alarms required in Massachusetts homes.”













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.