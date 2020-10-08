Former Boston Globe editor Donald MacGillis dies in Mount Katahdin hiking accident

Roughly three hours later, MacGillis’ nephew rang again to report that his uncle had sustained injures after tumbling more than 50 feet. Stymied by fog Wednesday morning, a Blackhawk helicopter deployed from Bangor struggled for more than three hours to safely hoist MacGillis. He was taken to a nearby hospital around 10:30 a.m. in critical condition with a broken leg and hypothermia. His nephew was airlifted from the mountain an hour later.

MacGillis, 75, of Pittsfield, embarked on an expedition with his nephew Tuesday along the Dudley Trail around 11:30 a.m., but the pair got lost in the fog near Katahdin’s South Peak sometime after dark. A Baxter State Park ranger received a 911 call from MacGillis’ nephew shortly after midnight Wednesday and advised the duo to shelter in place until first light.

Donald MacGillis, a former Boston Globe editorial writer and national politics editor, and an ardent lover of the outdoors, has died after a 50-foot fall while hiking Mount Katahdin in Maine.

MacGillis’s son, Alec, also a longtime journalist, announced his father’s death on Twitter on Thursday morning, ushering in a flood of condolences and newsroom stories of MacGillis' professionalism, humanity and humor.

MacGillis graduated from Yale University in 1968, with a degree in English. He then worked as a reporter for the Hartford Courant before serving in the Army as a medic for two years. After a two-decade career serving as editor in chief and editorial page editor at The Berkshire Eagle, MacGillis moved to The Boston Globe in 1995, where he served as an editorial writer focusing on energy, the environment, science and medicine.

After a tsunami tore through Indonesia in late 2004, MacGillis embarked on a medical relief vessel alongside doctors and nurses from Mass General Hospital to report on the devastation in Banda Aceh. In one dispatch, he described two men reuniting at a makeshift refugee camp built upon a former soccer field: “The men hugged and wept, joyful that each other lived, stricken to tell each other of those who didn’t.”

“It’s an inadequate understatement to say that Don was among the nicest people to ever come through our doors — and one of the most talented,” wrote Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory. “His Globe career spanned from 1995 to his retirement in 2012, much of that spent on the editorial board with a sharp eye and a nuanced pen, as well as on the national desk, where he brought a strong dose of sophistication and wisdom to our coverage. As important, perhaps more important, Don fostered genuine and meaningful relationships all around the room.”

After his retirement, MacGillis remained active in the journalism community, serving as a chairman of the Eagle’s advisory board and regularly spearheading rendezvous with his former Globe colleagues.

“He was a lynchpin of so many communities,” said Renée Loth, former editor of the Globe’s Editorial Page. “After all of us semi-retired, he kept our community together, organizing lunches at Shanti on Dorchester Avenue anytime he came into Boston for any reason from the Berkshires."

Loth recalls that MacGillis' rare days off from the Globe were often spent on Mount Katahdin with a group of longtime friends. He traveled twice a year to Italy to assist his daughter, Lucy, in the harvesting and pruning of olives at her farm.

The “avid outdoorsman” was no doubt “splitting wood with an ax to warm his house, up until the present day," mused Loth.

“MacGillis regarded journalism as the noblest of professions. A newsman through and through, he loved breaking the news and demanded that journalists dig deep and investigate and report the sides of the story the public wasn’t getting,” said Kevin Moran, The Eagle’s executive editor told the paper Thursday. “If you weren’t digging deeper, Don would let you know it. That we lost such a vibrant man is a painful tragedy, and the entire Eagle family sends the MacGillis family our heartfelt condolences.”

He is survived by his wife Ingrid, son Alec MacGillis and his daughter Lucy MacGillis.

