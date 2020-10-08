Gust flips fire patrol plane on Plymouth runway

A strong gust of wind flipped over a fire patrol plane after it landed at Plymouth Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon, the fire officials said.

Firefighters in Plymouth responded to the airport at 3:30 p.m. and found an overturned Plymouth Fire Department Cessna light aircraft. The two occupants inside were able to exit the plane on their own and did not suffer any injuries, officials said.

Sustained wind speeds in the area Thursday afternoon measured between 15 and 18 miles per hour with some gusts around 25 mph, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.