How rampant plant thefts ruined spring and summer for Somerville residents stuck at home

She’d read the tales of lost plants shared in Facebook groups and chatrooms, and was so troubled that she moved her potted plants inside.

Stacy Kissel had heard all about the Flower Bandit of Somerville, who crept into gardens before the sun was up and made off with people’s prized petunias.

Checking on the garden in her side yard one warm August morning, the high school teacher realized that she had become the bandit’s latest victim: The towering yellow flowers with petals that matched the bright yellow paint on her front door had been hacked off about a foot below the head — perfect for tucking the stems into a mid-summer arrangement.

“It’s upsetting whenever you take up a hobby to relieve stress and forget about the world, and someone comes and destroys it,” Kissel said.

The string of thefts in and around Somerville’s Winter Hill and Gilman Square neighborhoods bloomed in the early spring, as the mysterious bandit dug up expensive flowers, swiped plants from ceramic pots and hoisted hangers full of daffodils from porches and backyards.

By the time Kissel’s sunflowers were decapitated over the summer, the police were involved. Soon, they’d narrowed in on a suspect.

But before the announcement about the alleged culprit became the latest Internet fodder for wary gardeners last month, the series of crimes had sent ripples of fear and frustration through the niche community. The acts of thievery felt deeply personal, some victims said. They’d gone to great lengths to grow their gardens while cooped up at home in a city that has been particularly cautious about the coronavirus. How could someone uproot all that?

Almost as soon as some of the first reports emerged, residents began swapping stories and comparing notes, detailing the various incidents in private online groups.

“Woke up to some pansies missing," one resident wrote on NextDoor, a neighborhood networking site, in June. The post included a picture of a neat hole in the dirt surrounded by colorful flowers. “Has anyone else in the area had this happen?”

As it turned out, they had.

A first-time gardener said that someone had taken off with the black containers of young strawberry and onion plants in their front yard — gifts from their father, they wrote, “whom I haven’t seen since the start of pandemic.”

Someone else said they’d spoken to a couple who showed them where a plant had been scooped out of the ground near the Somerville Museum. Yet another resident said a person opened the gate to their side yard and stole two hanging plants. A resident who claimed to have been targeted up to eight times in a few months said in a post that it was “violating to wake up and find yet another flower or fixture missing.”

As one person put it: It was either “a human [or] very advanced rat who mastered the use of a garden shovel.”

Gardeners began guarding their plants. Hanging begonias were secured with zip ties. Outdoor cameras were installed for safety. A School Street resident put up a sign: “PLANT THIEF: STOP! YOU ARE ON HIDDEN CAMERA!”

Elaine Lottfi of Somerville had three of her plants dug up on three different occasions. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Elaine Lottfi, who lives on a busy street that cuts through several Somerville neighborhoods, was hit three times between May and late June, she said. In each case, someone walked past the array of large stone planters displayed in front of her house and meticulously dug out the petunias that she had recently put in.

Just days before the first incident, Lottfi had read online about the perplexing flower thefts in surrounding neighborhoods.

“I was worried. I said, ‘Oh, God, I hope it doesn’t happen to our flowers,’ ” said Lottfi, an avid gardener. “And wouldn’t you know it.”

The flowers were removed with such precision that it left the lifelong Somerville resident scratching her head.

“Someone was taking the time to very carefully dig them up to not disturb the roots," she said. “I don’t know if they were selling them again, to not ruin the roots? Were they beautifying their own [garden]? I don’t know.”

While many residents were fast asleep at the time of the brazen flower-plucking, others say they encountered the possible bandit face-to-face in the morning and mid-afternoon.

Will Heward’s brush with plant crime came as Heward was sipping coffee around 6 a.m. one day this spring. When he peered out the window that morning, he saw a woman on his property pause, look around, and then reach down before walking off with the purple, pink, and yellow flowers he’d purchased a few days prior.

Heward went to his door and asked her what she was doing. Startled, the woman — flowers in hand — apologized several times. Then she dropped the plant and scampered away.

“What struck me as odd was their plan of escape was to walk down a very busy street in Somerville holding a plant, which was a little weird to me,” Heward said.

Heward and his wife fortified their outdoor setup just in case.

So it went for months, as gardeners groused and plants disappeared. But in August, there was a break in the case: an image of a man and woman believed to be involved was captured on a homeowner’s surveillance camera. In the picture, the unidentified woman appeared to be clutching a giant plant.

By this time, the series of incidents were already on the radar of state Representative Denise Provost, whose district covers most of Somerville.

“I was hearing a lot of very sad tales of people having their freshly planted plants dug up, sometimes accompanied by photographs of neat holes in the ground,” she said. “It was such an affront, and an invasion — it violated people’s sense of being in [the] community.”

Provost pushed to keep the investigation alive, even as peak gardening season withered away. Finally, late last month, police announced that the case was solved — although not altogether satisfyingly.

Using surveillance video, Somerville detectives pinpointed the person — a woman — behind the seasonal misconduct. Though some victims had reported also encountering a male bandit, she took full responsibility, police said. In lieu of prosecution, the confessed bandit agreed to write apology notes and reimburse the victims who had filed police reports.

The woman who confessed was never publicly identified — the bandit, though caught, was never unmasked. Police did not say what happened to the bounty of blossoms and, according to an investigator, there was no apparent motive.

And so even as the good news spread, nagging questions remained: Where did the plants end up? Would people get any of them back? What will happen next spring? Was restorative justice enough?

Lottfi, the resident who was burgled more than once, didn’t think the punishment fit the crime. But it wasn’t just the flowers she was bothered about losing — it was also the joy that was taken away.

“This is why people garden,” she said. “It was the only thing they had to uplift you and boost your spirits for the summer months.”

A resident in Somerville put up a sign warning a plant thief that he or she was being watched. Stacy Kissel

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.