Longtime golf pro killed by fallen tree in Great Barrington

Police responded to the club on West Sheffield Road at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdayafter a neighbor reported seeing a golf card with a tree on top of it on a dirt road that runs alongside the course, police said in a statement published on Facebook.

Thomas Sullivan, the head pro at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington for more than 20 years, was out on the course checking for stranded players as the storm moved in, the club said in a statement Thursday.

The golf community in Western Massachusetts is mourning the loss of a longtime club pro who was killed by a fallen tree Wednesday as severe storms swept through the state .

Sullivan was found lying on the ground next to his the golf cart, which was covered in branches and debris. Police said officers tried to administer first aid but could not revive him.

Sullivan was named the head pro at Wyantenuck Country Club in 1999. The course owner, Jennie Van Deusen, declined to comment but she shared a statement written on behalf of the club that described Sullivan as an “icon in the golfing community.”

“Tom was well-known for his love of the game, the spirit of competition, and as an ambassador for golf,” the club’s statement said. “Tom will be sorely missed by the staff and members of Wyantenuck as well as those beyond ... who sought his legendary golf lessons.”

Sullivan was a sitting board member with the Northeast New York PGA Association, according to the club’s statement. He was elected Golf Professional of the Year in 2017 and was voted into the NENY PGA Hall of Fame in 2018.

