Man arrested in Atlanta for allegedly illegally voting in N.H. in 2016

A man was arrested in Atlanta for allegedly illegally voting in New Hampshire during the 2016 general election, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

Michael L. Lewis, 47, was indicted by a Merrimack County Grand Jury on December 13, 2018 and a warrant for his arrest was issued on January 17, 2019, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a press release.

Lewis allegedly cast a ballot in Hooksett, New Hampshire where he “was not qualified to vote in Hooksett, NH because he was not domiciled there for voting purposes.”