More than 82,000 customers left without power from storm

Among the hardest hit communities was North Brookfield in central Massachusetts, where 74 percent of customers remained without power late Thursday morning; Royalston, where the tally Thursday morning was 56 percent; Conway at 89 percent; Hawley at 50 percent; East Longmeadow at 35 percent; Upton at 30 percent; West Stockbridge at 30 percent; Hancock at 37 percent; Huntington at 35 percent; Wayland at 30 percent; and the western Massachusetts town of Leyden, where all 370 customers still had no power as of 11:15 a.m., according to the outage map.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map was reporting 82,095 customers were without power as of 11:17 a.m. Thursday, down from a peak of over 240,000 at the height of the storm.

More than 82,000 customers remained without power late Thursday morning in Massachusetts following a storm the night before that felled trees and wires in several communities and damaged property.

Bill Leatham, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said in a phone interview Thursday morning that a “strong squall line” with winds as high as 70 m.p.h. left “widespread” damage from the central New York area all the way through southern New England, including parts of Massachusetts.

Advertisement

He said winds generally hovered in the 60 to 70 m.p.h. range with “isolated locations” were it may have been a bit higher. One reason for all the tree damage, Leatham said, was the fact that a number of leaves were still on the trees

“That’s what brings the extra stress ... to bring down those trees,” Leatham said.

The major utilities servicing Massachusetts customers, meanwhile, were hard at work Thursday trying to restore power as quickly as possible.

Eversource tweeted Thursday that out-of-state crews were descending on Massachusetts to aid in the recovery effort.

“Crews have worked through the night and restored more than 110,000 customers since yesterday’s windstorm,” Eversource tweeted Thursday morning. “~33K customers are without power; we’re working hard to restore them as quickly as safely possible, and have crews coming in from NH, OH, PA, and Canada.”

Advertisement

The same was true at National Grid.

“Over 1,700 field employees & contractors made significant progress in New England overnight & are continuing this morning to prioritize public safety as we assess and clean up the widespread storm damage that includes toppled trees & power lines,” National Grid tweeted Thursday.

And with the quick burst of high winds propelling the damage Wednesday night, the weather service reported that it was getting inundated with queries about microbursts.

Authorities in several municipalities reported on the damage Wednesday evening and the extensive cleanup operations underway Thursday.

“The City of #Methuen continues to clean up from yesterday evening’s storm,” Methuen police tweeted Thursday morning. “At this time, Maplewood Avenue is CLOSED between Windsor Street and Gervais Way for the removal of a large tree that came down during yesterday’s storm.”

In Duxbury, fire officials warned on Wednesday night that travel on many local roads was impossible.

“DXFD is handling many weather related emergencies," town fire officials tweeted Wednesday night. “Many roads are impassable. Use extreme caution."

Their words were echoed by Duxbury police, who told residents Wednesday night via Twitter, “Responding reports of trees and wires down all over Town. Please do not go near down wires. @EversourceMA has been notified and the Duxbury Tree dept is responding as well.”

Advertisement

Many cities and towns were in the same boat.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday night that downed trees, branches, and wires also were reported in Falmouth, Rowe, Worthington, Colrain, Bernardston, Ashfield, Greenfield, Northampton, Agawam, Easthampton, Huntington, Amherst, East Springfield, Hardwick, Springfield, Southwick, Worcester, Hudson, Ludlow, East Longmeadow, Sterling, Fitchburg, Westminster, Oxford, Webster, Grafton, Lancaster, Northbridge, Leominster, Medfield, Concord, Needham, Cambridge, Quincy, Foxborough, and Taunton.

Some of those trees landed on property.

In Greenfield, a tree fell on a car on Interstate 91 southbound, according to the weather service report. No injuries were reported, the weather service said.

A home was struck by a falling tree in East Springfield, according to the report, which said “TREE SPLIT AND LANDED ON HOUSE ON JEFFERY ROAD.”

A tree also struck a Webster house, and limbs fell on homes in Worcester, the report said.

Concord police also reported significant damage in town.

“In addition to the power outage there are many trees down throughout town, some blocking streets,” police said Wednesday in a statement. “Crews are expected to be working throughout the night. Please stay off roads if possible. Please use 911 for emergencies only including wires down.”

And in Maynard Wednesday evening, response to a fire was affected due to the crush of 911 calls related to the storm, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the 2-alarm blaze at 10 Orchard Terrace around 5:55 p.m. Heavy smoke was billowing from the home when firefighters arrived, officials said, and all the residents had made it out.

Advertisement

“Firefighters were able to successfully bring the fire under control in approximately one hour,” the Fire Department said in a statement. “Normal mutual aid was hampered due to a large volume of emergency calls in the area due to the weather.”

Things also were bad in Whitman, where the fire department answered more than 20 calls Wednesday night for weather-related issues due to “the intense storms that hit Plymouth County,” the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, nearly 30 percent of the town was without power at the height of the storm, and that tally had dropped to 20 percent by Thursday morning.

Wind gusts had reached up to 70 m.p.h. on Wednesday, the statement said, and the town saw multiple “downed trees that had fallen onto homes and downed power lines blocking roadways.”

Of note was a felled tree on Loring Avenue that left a home with “major damage,” the statement said.

Then at 5:16 a.m. Thursday, officials said, the Whitman Fire Department responded to a shed fire that had damaged two homes, though firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze when they arrived on scene.

“The cause of the fire was a generator that was being used as a result of a power outage,” the statement said.

National Grid crews, the statement said, had cleared all downed power lines in Whitman as of Thursday morning, according to the statement.

“I would like to commend the Whitman Fire and Police Departments for their efforts last evening into this morning, as well as the crews that assisted us on scene with this morning’s shed fire,” Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said in the statement. “This was a serious and fast-moving storm that caused severe lingering damage, and thankfully no injuries were reported as a result.”

Advertisement

Trees fell in Wayland, too.

“The Wayland Fire Department is currently working with other authorities at multiple road closures due to trees and wires down from high winds across town,” Wayland fire officials said Wednesday via Instagram. “Please exercise caution.”













The weather service said early Thursday morning there will be “ELEVATED FIRE CONCERNS” throughout the day in southern New England due to the storm.

“Showers that moved through the region yesterday produced less than one quarter inch of rain,” forecasters said. “The combination of low relative humidity, winds gusting to 35 mph, and dead fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs will result in the potential for rapid fire spread today. Consult your local fire officials if planning any outdoor burning activities today.”

State residents should also be careful if they’re using generators for power Thursday, according to MEMA.

“Using a generator because the power is out?” MEMA tweeted Thursday morning. “Keep generators outside and away from house. Carbon monoxide can kill. Make sure CO detectors are working. Follow manufacturer’s guidelines when using a generator."





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.