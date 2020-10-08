Nonprofits help fill the gap for Newton parents struggling to find childcare

David Sellers Jr., executive director of the John M. Barry Boys and Girls Club of Newton, said in-person programming is important, particularly during the pandemic, when working parents who would typically need somewhere between 15 and 17 hours of childcare per week now need 45.

To provide support, local organizations are offering a variety of programs to try and help parents navigate their new normal.

As elementary school students at Newton Public Schools begin distance and hybrid learning, some parents are left scrambling to find childcare providers for their children on remote days and after school ends.

“We feel very strongly that young people need that direct contact and that the internet is a poor substitute for the good feelings that go along with developing a mentoring relationship,” Sellers said.

The Club is one out of about a dozen Newton After-School Association programs that remained open this fall out of a total of 19. Most charge a fee, which in some cases is based on income.

While some programs are intended to cater to K-8, Newton middle schools are starting with distance learning and plan to transition to a hybrid format in November.

The Club created the Out-of-School Time Remote Learning Program in response to the pandemic and is operating five days a week for elementary school students with plans to potentially expand to middle school.

Sellers said this year’s program was adapted in coordination with Newton Public Schools to help families by “offering an alternative for parents that would otherwise have to leave their children at home” in favor of work on remote days.

The Club is “trying to give them a chance to stay within the workforce,” Sellers said. “Options are so limited right now.”

The Club can host a total of about 65 to 75 students, Sellers said, with cohorts of 10 to 15 children. Despite small sizes, Sellers said it is important to maintain classes at this time. Moreover, he said the “magic” of the Club has strengthened amid COVID-19.

“These kids, to a large extent, have been starved from this type of activity,” Sellers said. “There was no way that the Boys and Girls Club was going to sit this out with this type of opportunity out there to help kids.”

Due to canceled fundraisers and reduced membership, among other changes, the Club’s revenue decreased by about $300,000 this fiscal year, Sellers said. However, he said because of the Paycheck Protection Program loan and his organization’s pre-pandemic reserves, the Club “hasn’t felt the loss yet.”

In the end, Sellers said, with the loan and other factors, the revenue loss might not be “exactly to the tune of $300,000.” He said he isn’t “sitting here and thinking the sky is falling,” but the Club does hope to make up for lost fundraising opportunities this holiday season.

Katie Crowe, executive director of the Angier After School Program — which also opened in the fall — said “we felt like it was part of the commitment we were making to the community” to reopen despite the financial burden of reopening.

“Even though everyone’s wearing masks, and we can’t hug anybody or give anyone a high five to welcome them back, it’s still felt really nice to be back with some of the kids that we know and some new kids to the program,” Crowe said.

The West Suburban YMCA is holding a similar program called Out-of-School Time for K-8, which offers two, three and five-day enrollment. Children must be members of the YMCA to enroll.

Kim Benzan, chief operating officer at the YMCA, said the demand for childcare has boosted enrollment this year. She said they are “very conscientious relative to the number of children” participating to ensure that everyone has enough space.

In preparation for virtual learning, Benzan said the YMCA underwent a “huge” Wi-Fi update and hired additional staff that could help with online classes.

“What the families need today is a whole lot different than what they needed last September,” she said. “So we’ve completely remade our program to support them.”

Julie McDonough, director of communications for Newton Public Schools, said officials currently are discussing extending the elementary school day to 3 p.m. starting in November.

To help with in-person schooling demands, the JCC Greater Boston started its own in-person kindergarten program with one cohort and plans to add another, according to Jenna Stein, assistant vice president of marketing.

“It felt like an obvious need,” Stein said. “A lot of it for us is always just figuring out what is the need and how can we work to accommodate it and to really fill that void for families right now.”

The kindergarten does not currently offer after school care, but Stein said that it’s based on parental demand, and if the need arises, the JCC might change its programming.

The JCC also is launching a program for distance learners called J All Day where K-8 students can take online classes from JCC conference rooms and other currently vacant spaces.

Marie Andrawes said her son currently is enrolled in the Burr After School Program and was sent home the first week of school due to a cough, although he tested negative for COVID-19.

“I totally understand their perspective on that,” Andrawes said. “But it’s especially hard when he only gets two in-person days a week.”

Andrawes said that because the Burr program accounts for childcare for three days out of five, her family is still trying to find somewhere her son can go for the other two days.

“We’re looking for only a few days, and a lot of places aren’t offering that,” Andrawes said. “And obviously, it also means dividing him among other cohorts, which for exposure reasons, is not ideal.”

Even so, Andrawes said, the programming is preferable to a completely remote format where “arguments and tears and meltdowns” were the norm for her son.

“Even a single day of in-person school he came home so happy and excited,” Andrawes said.

Melissa Ellin can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.



