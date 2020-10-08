Pentucket Regional High School goes remote through end of the week after coronavirus cases

About 25 additional people, none of whom are staff members, were identified as close contacts of the students who tested positive. Anyone who is a close contact will be contacted by a local or state health official, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Pentucket Regional High School in West Newbury will transition to remote-only learning on both Thursday and Friday after two students tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials announced.

“The district is aware of isolated, limited close contacts at other district schools, however the high school’s close contact numbers are significantly higher,” Bartholomew said in the statement. “There is no information that suggests making alterations at other schools in the district is appropriate at this time.”

Neither student who tested positive for the coronavirus was inside the school building this week. One student last attended school on Oct. 2 and tested positive that night. The other had not been in school since Sept. 29, and they tested positive on Monday.

Most of the people who are considered close contacts came into contact with a student with the virus “during a pick-up recreational sports gathering outside of school hours and unaffiliated with the district,” Bartholomew said.

In addition to making classes remote only through the rest of the week, the school district has canceled all high school athletic programming through Oct. 12 at the earliest.

Pentucket Regional High School includes students from Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury.

“Ultimately, with this many close contacts among students, we felt it was our duty to transition to fully remote learning at the high school to allow for these students to get tested over the next few days,” Bartholomew said. “The health and well-being of our students and staff is our primary concern, at all times, and we need to know if there are any other positive cases connected to our district before students or staff return to the building.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.